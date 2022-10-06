Two wins can keep Shamrock Rovers European dream alive – Stephen Bradley

Stephen Bradley says two wins and a draw from Shamrock Rovers’ remaining four Europa Conference League games can keep their hopes of qualification alive.

But the Hoops boss stands over his view that tonight’s opponents Molde are the strongest team in the group, despite the fact they sit joint bottom with Rovers after two games with a point apiece.

Molde are 15 points clear at the top of their domestic league, and a return to the Champions League is their main focus.

Bradley anticipates a difficult game on the AstroTurf pitch at the Aker Stadion. Yet he still believes his players are capable of competing with quality opposition, if they cut out the defensive mistakes that killed them in the 3-0 defeat away to Gent that took the gloss off a good showing in the opening scoreless draw with Djurgardens.

“I’ve watched Molde for a long time because I was very interested in (their rivals) Bodo/Glimt, and when the draw was made I felt they were the best team. I obviously feel they are a top team but, again, I think, if we’re at our best, we can cause them issues,” says Bradley.

“I believe we can create and score goals at this level, but we have to make sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes we did in Gent – because if you do that against these, they will be clinical and definitely hurt you.

“This group, it’s very tight. I think two wins and two draws (Rovers have one already) would have you right there.

“We have this game here, then two home games (Molde next week and then Gent) and Djurgardens away. It’s all to play for.

“We know our record in Tallaght is very good. We just need to be positive here, take a result and then let the two games look after themselves – and that takes us into the last game, and then see where that takes us.”