Two titles but very little love - why are champions-elect Shamrock Rovers so unappreciated?

This evening in Tallaght, Shamrock Rovers fans will convene in the hope of witnessing a coronation. They know it is only a matter of time before they retain the League of Ireland title. If it’s not tonight, then it will be next week. Either way,

Stephen Bradley’s charges will be wrapping it up with games to spare.

In doing so, they will become the sixth team to retain the title since the year 2000, following in the footsteps of Shels (2003/2004), Bohemians (2007/2008), Shamrock Rovers (2010/11), Dundalk (2014/15/16) and Dundalk (2018/19).

Perhaps the exploits of that Bohs team slipped under the national radar too, but it is fair to say this Rovers team has received far less attention than all of the other sides mentioned.

League of Ireland fans are quick to shout from the rooftops about their outstanding sides, even if they don’t necessarily like them. However, this Rovers group aren’t being spoken about in the same breath as the aforementioned dual winners. You can be sure it’s frustrating the hell out of t hat dressing room.

The short answer for this can be traced back to a week in August when they exited Europe and the FAI Cup in the space of four days.

With the introduction of the Europa Conference League, there was a feeling Rovers had a real shot at group-stage football. While it was a pleasant surprise when the Hoops of 2011 and the Dundalk teams of 2016 and 2020 got to the Europa League groups, Bradley’s charges were expected to get there, which brought a different pressure.

Losing out to Flora Tallinn of Estonia – an underrated side but one from a lower-ranked league – was a major downer, especially when a cavalier showing in the away leg cost the Irish side dearly. They may not admit it now, but management might have adopted a different approach if given another crack at that tie.

When that reverse was followed by a cup loss to Bohemians four days later, Rovers looked far from a dominant force even though the league table would say differently. The fact eight players aged 30 or over started that game seemed to demonstrate an experienced group but not an especially exciting one.

Bradley has since described some of that commentary as “nonsense”, using the number of late goals this season as evidence of the fitness and energy in his group, which is a fair point.

But, in saying that, there’s no doubt the best LOI sides are always driven by players earmarked for better things.

Technically, the Rovers class of 2021 did have that with Liam Scales, a vastly improved defender, with whom they did a terrific job before his exit for Celtic. But he wasn’t the heartbeat of the team in the same way that the exceptional Jack Byrne was in 2020.

Ultimately, the pandemic shut that Rovers team down when they were just taking flight and the hype around them might have grown if that season had ended in something other than a curtailed 18-game version, which even led to jibes about its legitimacy, even though the runaway champions won it by 11 points, scoring 19 more goals than the next best.

This term, they’ve been far more consistent than the rest without necessarily hitting the same heights. Experienced ex-League of Ireland player Mark Rossiter voiced a popular view last week when he said the problem this Rovers team has faced is that they haven’t been asked to go up another gear and show how good they can be.

Missing out on the Aviva cup final party at the end of November means they will have to bristle while Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic enjoy the spotlight.

Incredibly, the team holding a 13-point lead in the table have made it this far in the season without collecting a single player-of-the-month award.

Fifth-placed Bohs have scooped four on the trot, primarily because of their European efforts and because they have the league’s top scorer in Georgie Kelly.

Scales and Danny Mandroiu will feel hard done by, while Dylan Watts would have been in contention for gongs with a better run fitness-wise, but the message to Rovers seems to be that they have merely fulfilled expectations because of the squad at their disposal.

That’s a polite way of saying they didn’t have a credible challenger and have prevailed over a weak field in transition.

Sligo Rovers and then St Patrick’s Athletic threatened to challenge, but they lacked the depth and were outstayed. The real story, though, is the spectacular capitulation of Dundalk, who had the biggest budget but spent it wildly as part of a policy change to bring in overseas players.

Bradley went through some rough days after getting the job in 2016 and oversaw a steady improvement to replace Dundalk as top dogs. A Byrne inspired 3-2 win in front of 7,500 fans in Tallaght, just before the world shut down in 2020, was viewed as a changing-of-the-guard moment.

That might have been the case, yet the reality is that Dundalk’s erratic decision-making knocked them off their perch before Rovers could emphatically prove they had done so. 2020 still finished with the cup final defeat to the Lilywhites, a frustrating end to an otherwise flawless year.

Rovers will be looking forward now, not back, and they have the foundations to dominate, although they could still have done with the finances from that European run.

A freshening up of the side is still needed and should happen over the winter, with the impact of teenager attacker Aidomo Emakhu on the run-in demonstrating how a new option with his attributes can give them another dimension. UCD’s Ireland U-21 striker Colm Whelan is believed to be on the radar and their winter recruitment will say more about their reflections on the year than any press conference will.

Bradley has his ambitions, too – and there’s a danger of making predictions about what might happen too far into the future.

What is clear, though, is that the champions-elect will be the clear favourites for three in a row.

The lack of acclaim for numbers one and two might be a source of motivation to fend off the threat of complacency.