Two titles but very little love - why are champions-elect Shamrock Rovers so unappreciated?

Daniel McDonnell

Bradley’s men are about to retain league title but absence of challengers is a key factor in lack of acclaim

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after his side's victory over Longford last weekend which put them on the brink of the title

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after his side's victory over Longford last weekend which put them on the brink of the title

This evening in Tallaght, Shamrock Rovers fans will convene in the hope of witnessing a coronation. They know it is only a matter of time before they retain the League of Ireland title. If it’s not tonight, then it will be next week. Either way,

Stephen Bradley’s charges will be wrapping it up with games to spare.

In doing so, they will become the sixth team to retain the title since the year 2000, following in the footsteps of Shels (2003/2004), Bohemians (2007/2008), Shamrock Rovers (2010/11), Dundalk (2014/15/16) and Dundalk (2018/19).

