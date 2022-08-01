Two-time Premier League winner Damien Duff says winning FAI Cup with Shels would be ‘pinnacle of sporting career’

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff applauds the support after the Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round match win over Bray Wanderers. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff has revealed that winning this year’s FAI Cup would be the pinnacle of his sporting career.

The Reds made it three consecutive wins on Friday night, as they eased past Bray Wanderers 3-0 in the first-round. Sean Boyd’s brace inside ten minutes set the Drumcondra side on their way, before Jack Moylan’s second half strike sealed their progression into the second round, with the draw taking place on Tuesday.

In his playing career, the Shelbourne boss won two Premier League titles, two League cups and earned a century of international caps. Duff revealed though that it was a trip to last year’s FAI Cup final which got him dreaming of more achievements.

“It would be the pinnacle of my sporting career,” Duff said, after his side’s victory at the Carlisle Grounds.

“It would blow everything out of the water, even playing. I went to the final last year with Alan Quinn, and during the national anthem I had tears in my eyes, just dreaming. I’m an emotional guy, if that were to happen there’d be nothing better.”

Read More

Shelbourne haven’t lifted the FAI Cup since 2000, when they defeated Bohemians after a replay. Their last final appearance came in 2011, where the Reds lost on penalties to Sligo Rovers. Duff shared the personal importance of the cup to him, as his side put last year’s first-round exit behind them.

“I’m a dreamer, so the minute the cup starts, it’s the excitement,” said the Shelbourne boss.

“Your domestic cup, there’s absolutely nothing bigger. It’s the showpiece of the league and the country. The league finishes and the cup final is the week after in your national stadium. Bloody hell, if that doesn’t get your juices flowing against Bray Wanderers, I don’t know what will.”

Despite the dominant performance, Duff shared his frustrations with the standard of officiating. Sean Boyd’s first-half booking took him to twelve for the season and will also see him suspended for the next two games against St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United.

“Sean has been brilliant this season,” said Duff, after the 24-year-old’s brace took him to nine goals this term.

“The stain on his performance is that he gets booked again and he’s going to miss two games. At the end of the day, he still has more bookings than goals. I’d say nine, possibly ten of the bookings are absolutely ridiculous. Will he ever change on that, I don’t know.”

Shelbourne’s new signing Matty Smith came on in the second half for his debut, and provided an excellent assist as Moylan hit his fifth goal of the season.

“I was like Harry Redknapp on the phone on Thursday,” Duff smiled, after Smith signed last Thursday.

“I love his energy, enthusiasm, and work rate. That’s the number one thing I look for. He’s settled in well. It was a very, very good goal and he’ll fit in absolutely brilliantly. He’s a good guy so it’s not rocket science sometimes.”

The Shelbourne boss added he’d like to see Jim Crawford select Moylan for next month’s Ireland U-21 squad.

“He’s been very good. I’m always trying to squeeze every little bit of blood out of him. I love watching him play. He does stuff that I haven’t seen done in the Premier League. I’d love Jack to get recognition.”