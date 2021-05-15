Two sent off as Shamrock Rovers come from behind to draw with Derry

15 May 2021; Graham Burke, right, and Sean Gannon of Shamrock Rovers following their side's draw

Shamrock Rovers came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Derry City and extend their lead at the top of the Premier Division to six points.

Both sides finished with ten men as Rovers’ Sean Hoare and, in injury time, Danny Lafferty were dismissed for second bookings.

Will Patching had put the Candystripes in front from the penalty spot early in the second half after Hoare had fouled James Akintunde, but Rory Gaffney’s fourth of the season secured a draw.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn, Dylan Watts (Sean Gannon 23), Gary O'Neill, Liam Scales; Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney (Aidomo Emakhu 88), Daniel Mandroiu (Dean Williams 71).

Derry City: Nathan Gartside; Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannet, Ciaran Coll; Ronan Boyce, Aaron Harkin, Will Patching, Joe Thomson (Darren Cole 72), Daniel Lafferty; James Akintunde (Marc Walsh 77), David Parkhouse (William Fitzgerald 65).

Referee: Graham Kelly.