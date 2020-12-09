Two Limerick clubs get green light to apply for League of Ireland First Division spot

Shannonside based Treaty United have been told they can apply for a licence to bring men's League of Ireland football back to Limerick - but the old Limerick FC have also got the all-clear to go through the process.

Treaty United is essentially a project that grew out of Limerick FC's struggles at the end of the 2019 season with a number of interested parties coming together to try and create a new vision for the game in that part of the world.

They entered a team in the Women's National League for 2020 but had to put plans on hold for a men's team until 2021.

Limerick United was the initial working name for the group but they are effectively barred from using Limerick in any application because the Limerick FC owner Pat O'Sullivan had registered the various titles under that name.

O'Sullivan has not given up on his ambitions of bringing Limerick FC back at senior level with the side continuing to field teams in the underage leagues.

However, Treaty United have agreed an exclusive deal to use Limerick's old base at Market'ss Field which will seriously boost their prospects of securing a First Division berth.

Treaty confirmed today that they received the go-ahead from the Expressions of Interest panel to progress to the licensing phase.

It's understood Limerick FC have also been told they can do the same, although a number of their former coaches are now in the Treaty camp and their broader plans are unclear.

A statement from Treaty thanked the FAI for "the opportunity for a return of men's senior soccer in the Mid-West region."

Shamrock Rovers 'B' have also got the nod to go forward for consideration again even though a draft of a new participation agreement suggested that 'B' sides would not be allowed to compete in 2021.

The indications are that the Tallaght club are aware that gaining a licence does not necessarily mean they will be allowed enter the league - a statement which extends to the other candidates.

A fourth entity in the mix is a group of people that identified themselves as 'Irish Sea FC' although they have announced that they will go forward under the name Dublin County FC.

They are a consortium made up of US and UK interests which had previously been linked with a takeover of Cabinteely FC.

Former Premier League players Chris Makin and Jamie Fullarton are involved with the venture with Dennis Lukens - a director and investor with a football background in the US and Ukraine - to the forefront.

Dublin club St Francis today confirmed their plans to return to the league had been rejected by the panel but they have not given up hope of a comeback in future years.

