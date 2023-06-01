Two Cork City fans handed lifetime bans over abuse directed at Stephen Bradley over son’s illness

Cork City say they have identified and handed out lifetime bans to two supporters who taunted Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley over his son’s illness last week.

Bradley had said he was “disgusted” to hear comments from a small section of Cork fans after their league game at Turner’s Cross last Friday, with Bradley abused over the fact that his son, Josh (9), is battling leukaemia. The Rovers manager said earlier today that he has been in contact with Gardai in Cork, hoping for action against the individuals involved, and City today confirmed that two fans will not be allowed into the ground again.

“Cork City FC can confirm that two individuals have received lifetime bans from Turner’s Cross as a result of their actions after last week’s game against Shamrock Rovers. Both persons have admitted their involvement in directing abuse at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and have apologised for their behaviour,” the club said today.

"Investigations into the matter by the relevant authorities are ongoing, and Cork City FC has offered our full support and cooperation with this process. The club wishes to reiterate its zero tolerance policy with regard to abuse of this nature. We also commend all of those who have shown their support and solidarity with Stephen Bradley and his family in the aftermath of this incident.”