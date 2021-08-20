Tunde Owolabi’s hat-trick for Harps stuns title-chasing Saints

Tunde Owolabi of Finn Harps celebrates with team-mate Barry McNamee after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and St Patrick's Athletic at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal.

Tende Owolabi’s hat-trick fired Finn Harps to an impressive win over St Patrick’s Athletic.

On a night when 800 fans were welcomed back to Finn Park, Owolabi stole the show to put a dent in Pat’s title challenge.

The former FC United of Manchester striker netted a terrific treble to ease Harps’ relegation fears. This was a third League win on the spin for Ollie Horgan’s side.

Nine minutes into the second half, Owolabi put the game beyond Pat’s, sliding home after rounding Vitezslav Jaros.

Harps survived early pressure and took the lead against the run of play in the 12th minute. Owolabi was freed by Mark Coyle before riffling to the far corner beyond Jaros.

A minute earlier, Owolabit was denied by Jaros, who leapt full-stretch to his right-hand side to beat away the testing first-timer.

The lead was short-lived with Pat’s were level just two minutes later.

Barry McNamee was punished for a handball and Chris Forrester dispatched the penalty past Mark Anthony McGinley.

Just before half-time, Owolabi powered home from the tightest of angles and his third put the game beyond reach.

Jaros denied the in-form Harps front man before saving well from Barry McNamee late in the game.

HARPS - McGinley; O’Sullivan (Dunleavy 76), Boyle, Webster, Mustoe; Coyle, Seymore; Rainey (Doherty 92), Connolly, McNamee; Owolabi (Foley 87).

PAT’S - Jaros; Bone, Barrett (Abankwah 90), Bermingham, McClelland (Coughlan h-t); Lewis, Forrester; Smith; King (Burns h-t), Melvin-Lambert (Hickman h-t), McCormack (Nwoko 60).

REF - D McGraith.