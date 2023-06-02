Tunde Owolabi pounces to help Cork pick up first away win of season

Drogheda United 0, Cork City 1

This clash of eighth versus ninth was an opportunity for Drogheda to stretch their cushion to eight points, but it was the Leesiders who picked up a massive away win to boost their survival hopes and cut that gap to just two.

Tunde Owolabi’s second-half strike, gifted to him through an error from Drogheda goalkeeper Colin McCabe, saw Cork make it three successive victories as they won on the road for the first time this season.

Despite enjoying the majority of the ball, Drogheda failed to engineer any clear-cut chances with in-form striker Freddie Draper failing to make an impact. ​

Off the back of successive wins themselves, Drogheda were quicker out of the blocks but it proved to be an opening half starved of major opportunities. The visitors suffered an early blow as wing-back Darragh Crowley limped off injured following a collision. Cork slowly grew into the clash, though strike pair Ruairi Keating and Owolabi struggled to make anything of the long balls which were sent in their direction.

Drogheda’s Emmanuel Adegboyega denied the 27-year-old forward a clear sight of goal on the half-hour mark with a fine challenge, before going close with a header of his own moments later.

Aaron McNally and Ryan Brennan both tested Cork’s Jimmy Corcoran late in the half, while Keating and Owolabi mustered half-chances.

But Cork responded on the hour mark, as Owolabi squeezed in between Conor Keeley and Adegboyega to latch on to a punt forward. The onrushing McCabe was caught in no-man’s land as the forward charged past to tap in his third goal in five starts.

Kevin Doherty’s side went in search of a leveller with Draper firing over late on, but Cork held out for a massive three points. The sides meet again in four weeks’ time, but the Leesiders have struck the first blow.

Drogheda United – McCabe; Heeney (Ahui 75), Adegboyega, Keeley, McNally; Deegan, Brennan (Leddy 85); Grimes (Foley 46), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

Cork City – Corcoran; Honohan, Gilchrist, Coleman; Crowley (Walker 7), Healy, Bolger, Coffey (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 90), Custovic; Keating, Owolabi (Murphy 90).

Ref – N Doyle