Tuesday's Sligo v Waterford LOI clash postponed after Blues' player reports Covid-19 symptoms

The match ball being sanitised prior to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Waterford at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The SSE Airtricity League has postponed the Sligo Rovers v Waterford FC game on Tuesday night after a Waterford player reported COVID-19 type symptoms ahead of training on Monday.

The player did not train and the training session was suspended. The player will now undergo a COVID-19 test.

As a result of this, Tuesday night’s game has been postponed as the result of the player's test is awaited.

— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 3, 2020

The player in question did not play against Shelbourne on Saturday but did travel with the squad.

The FAI have stated that their medical team will now review all aspects of this case before making any further decisions.

