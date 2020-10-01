Tributes pour in following the death of former League of Ireland player Robbie Brunton, aged 47

The PFAI are mourning the loss of former League of Ireland player Robbie Brunton who has passed away, after a battle with illness, at the age of 47.

The Dubliner, who played his schoolboy football with Belvedere, joined Sligo Rovers in 1994 after a stint with Stoke City and had a proud career on both sides of the border, lining out for Sligo (1994-96), Coleraine (1996-97), Derry City (1997-98), Bohemians (1998-2000), Kilkenny City (2000/01), Monaghan United (2001/02), Dundalk (2002-03), Newry Town (2003-04) and Crusaders (2004-05).

He played in European football for Sligo, Coleraine and Dundalk, appeared in an FAI Cup final with Bohemians and played a key role in Bohs and Coleraine winning relegation battles. He had been a regular attendee at Bohemians games in recent seasons but had been fighting a battle with cancer for the last year.

"So sad to hear this morning the passing of our former management committee member Robbie Brunton. Robbie had a distinguished playing career with most notable @sligorovers and @bfcdublin. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Celine and his family and friends. RIP Robbie," the PFAI said on Twitter.

"We are absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of our much-loved former player Robbie Brunton at the age of just 47. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Celine, and sons Ryan and Darragh, both of whom are Junior Gypsies and attended games with their father," read a Bohs statement on Twitter.

"A talented full-back, he was at the beginning of a great career in our league. In the 1994–1995 season he was voted Rovers player of the year, named in the league team of the season and also nominated for the PFAI Young Player of the Year award. We will remember Robbie’s performances at the club fondly and his great contribution to a memorable time for the Bit O’ Red. Our thoughts are with his wife Celine and his family and friends," Sligo Rovers said in a statement.

Online Editors