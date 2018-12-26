Tributes paid to former Shamrock Rovers chairman Joe Colwell who passed away on Christmas day

Tributes have poured in for former Shamrock Rovers chairman Joe Colwell, who passed away on Christmas day.

Colwell, a board member with the Hoops, joined the Rovers board in 1088 and played an active role in bringing the club to Tallaght.

His playing career included a spell with Drumcondra in the League of Ireland and, in a statement today, Rovers highlighted the role he played in securing Morton Stadium as a venue while the club sought a permanent home.

"Joe Colwell was an affable and pleasant person who always had time to chat with everyone at the club be they patrons, sponsors or just ordinary supporters," read a Rovers statment.

"He was his own man though and was very clear in the vision he held of what would make Shamrock Rovers great once again. The continued long-drawn out stadium affair eventually took its toll on Joe though and in April 2002 he made his feelings known that he intended to resign as chairman.

"He relented though and continued on for a while longer before finally announcing at a general meeting held at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght that he was handing over the reigns of chairman to Tony Maguire who was a board member and chairman of the Shamrock Rovers Schoolboys section. Joe continued to work on and advise on matters relating to the stadium project before finally selling out his interest and retiring.

"Everyone at Shamrock Rovers F.C. owes a debt of gratitude to Joe who sacrificed so much to enable the club get to Tallaght. We offer our sincere condolences to the Colwell family and all of Joe’s many friends on his passing. Joe’s son Jason, an ex Rovers player, is still very much involved with the club coaching with the Development Academy and a matchday regular with Joe’s grandchildren, the Colwell family will always be connected with Shamrock Rovers F.C."

Online Editors