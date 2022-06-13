Tributes paid to former Ireland international Noel Campbell who has passed away, aged 72

St Patrick's Athletic have paid tribute to ex-Saint and former Ireland international Noel Campbell who has died at the age of 72.

One of only two Irish-born footballers to play in the Bundesliga, the Dubliner was revered by fans of Fortuna Koln from his spell there (1971-1979) and he was a regular visitor back to the German city but his career began in Inchicore where he was also remembered.

"We learned today of the sad passing of the great Noel Campbell. Noel spent 5 brilliant years at the club from 1967. He remains the last man to play for Ireland while at the club from 1971. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam," Pat's said today.

"Noel led the Saints to the 1967 FAI Cup final and later that year scored twice against Bordeaux in the Fairs Cup. After his Ireland debut he transferred to Fortuna Koln, later becoming the first Irishman to play in the Bundesliga. He remained a Saints supporter."

Campbell was with the Saints when he made his Ireland debut, against Austria in 1971, and a scout managed to lure him to second-tier side Fortuna Koln, where he was part of a squad that won promotion to the German top flight in the 1973/74 season and he was with them when he won his 11th and final cap in 1977.