Shamrock Rovers are on the verge of selling Irish U21 international Trevor Clarke to Rotherham United.

Shamrock Rovers are on the verge of selling Irish U21 international Trevor Clarke to Rotherham United.

Trevor Clarke on verge of leaving Shamrock Rovers for League One side Rotherham United

Independent.ie understands that the Dubliner is on course to sign for the League One side in a deal worth in the region of €120,000.

Clarke is in the final year of his contract with the Tallaght side. The ex-Middlesbrough trainee has been tracked by a number of clubs during his time in the League of Ireland, although the 21-year-old's progress was halted by a knee problem that ruled him out of most of 2018.

Rotherham were relegated from the Championship in May but identified the speedy left sided player as someone that could strengthen their squad.

Initial talks have progressed to an advanced stage and Clarke is due to travel to England this week with a view to completing the deal.

Clarke was actually on the bench for Rovers big Europa League win over SK Brann last Thursday with Sean Kavanagh the preferred option.

It's believed that Kavanagh is ready to commit his long term future to the Hoops after discussions about extending his deal. They play Apollon Limassol in Tallaght on Thursday.

Captain Ronan Finn is also expected to pen a new contract.

Online Editors