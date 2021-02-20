Treaty United get green light to play in First Division but Shamrock Rovers II are refused

Limerick club Treaty United will be playing in the First Division in 2021 - but the FAI have refused entry to Shamrock Rovers' second team even though they successfully came through licensing.

The process of filling spots in the second tier has turned into something of a saga with a nine team fixture list published with a spot left vacant for a team that would be confirmed at a later date.

However, the possibility of an 11 or 12 team league technically remained open as Treaty United, Shamrock Rovers II and budding venture Dublin County FC had all been given permission to apply for a spot.

Dublin County fell short in the licensing process but both Treaty United and Shamrock Rovers II were given the green light.

However, the new participation agreement for the league gave the FAI board the final say on the make-up of the division and - in this instance - Abbotstown had the power to rule on the concept of a Premier Division side having a reserve team in the second tier.

There was anger from other First Division clubs last year when Rovers came in to replace Limerick FC after financial issues took them out of the equation.

It was flagged as a short term stopgap option for a year and was accepted on that basis but Rovers signalled an intention to go again and there was no formal block on them going forward. But the FAI hierarchy had the final say.

Rovers are understood to be unhappy but did have indications last week they could be in bother. They were holding off on loan approaches for certain fringe players in case they got the go-ahead.

Treaty United are a new entity that already have a senior side in the Women's National League.

They will be managed by former Limerick FC boss Tommy Barrett and a number of his former workmates are also involved in this venture.

Limerick FC have not gone away with their owner Pat O'Sullivan applying for representation in the underage leagues - he had been planning to look for a place in the First Division as well but they did not go through with it.

However, he is understood to be unhappy with Treaty United's entrance and the FAI are anticipating further correspondence from O'Sullivan on the matter.

Read More

Online Editors