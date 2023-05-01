Towell scores sublime volley as classy Shamrock Rovers make statement at the Brandywell

DERRY CITY 0SHAMROCK ROVERS 2

When the fourth official raised his board to confirm there would be nine minutes of injury time, the muted response from the natives said it all. This game was already over.

​A penalty save from Rovers sub Leon Pohls five minutes earlier had confirmed as much, the German guessing right to deny Ben Doherty on an evening where Rovers had all the answers.

​Neutrals hoping for a title race expect Derry to be the team that pushes Stephen Bradley’s side all the way. This encounter wouldn’t increase the optimism levels.

​Derry did win their previous meeting in Tallaght, so it’s level pegging on the head-to-head but it was the composed manner of the Hoops victory that is ominous for Derry and the chasing pack – although they were helped by Candystripes errors at key moments.

Experience matters in these head-to-heads and Rovers showed theirs after overcoming a rocky opening, holding a couple of internal post-mortems after getting into trouble playing the ball out from their own area in the opening quarter-hour.

Derry were alert in terms of knowing where to press, and threatened as a consequence although their best chance came from good build-up play with Michael Duffy heading wide.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Tracking Duffy’s movement was clearly a big part of the Rovers gameplan, with the experienced Ronan Finn selected at right wing back with Neil Farrugia kept in reserve. With Doherty raiding from left back in support, Finn’s defensive nous was required.

It was evident as Rovers gradually began to get on top, especially in the central midfield area where Derry are missing the ability of Patrick McEleney to control the tempo. Jack Byrne was typically busy, dropping into pockets and gliding away from opponents to make things happen for the guests. His movement was central to Rovers wrestling control and it was fitting he made one goal and scored another before the interval with Diallo, Adam O’Reilly and Derry number 10 Ollie O’Neill never on the same wavelength.

The breakthrough came when Byrne was given ample time to do a quarterback impression, his lofted crossfield ball triggering a run from Richie Towell – preferred to Graham Burke here – who invited a cushioned header from Trevor Clarke that he met on the run with a superb clipped volley. Towell was involved in the early part of a move that started deep in the Rovers half.

Read more Five-star Bohemians sweep Cork aside to maintain title charge in emphatic fashion

If that was swagger, there was an element of slapstick to the second on the stroke of half-time with Derry keeper Brian Maher leaving his goal to keep the ball in play, a risk that was ruthlessly punished when Gary O’Neill headed the resultant clearance in the direction of Byrne who instinctively clipped the ball into the empty net from distance, the slow motion finish adding to local agony.

Higgins made a double change at the break, with O’Neill and the ineffective Jamie McGonigle hooked for Jordan McEneff and Colm Whelan in an attempt to inject spark in the game.

​But it didn’t really work, with Rovers enjoying a cushion that allowed them to manage the game comfortably.

A lengthy delay caused by a dislocated finger for Alan Mannus, the only low point of the evening for Rovers, allowed Derry to take stock and the arrival of the imposing Cian Kavanagh gave them a real target for the final quarter.

He made a nuisance of himself and had already given Pohls work to do before winning the dubious penalty that was saved to trigger a local exodus.

Derry have a road to travel to bounce back from this.

Derry City – Maher, Boyce, S McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (C Kavanagh 66), O’Reilly; Graydon (B Kavanagh 84), O’Neill (McEneff 45), Duffy; McGonigle (Whelan 45)

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus (Pohls 63), Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Finn (Hoare 76), Poom, O’Neill, Clarke (Farrugia 76); Burke, Towell; Kenny (Greene 66)

Ref – Rob Harvey