Top three kept apart as FAI Cup semi-final draw made

Shamrock Rovers’ Graham Burke, Seán Kavanagh and Ronan Finn celebrate their victory at last year’s FAI Cup Final. Photo: Sportsfile

The top three have been kept apart in the semi-final draw for the FAI Cup.

Old rivals Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk can still meet in a repeat of last year's decider after the draw for the final four was made before the quarter-finals take place.

However, second-placed Bohemians face Dundalk in the last eight and will fancy their chances against Filippo Giovagnoli's charges.

The winners of their tie face an away date against the victors of tomorrow's meeting between Athlone Town and Shelbourne.

Meanwhile, holders Rovers will be at home in the semis if they can win their quarter-final away to Finn Harps.

The team that comes through the match between Sligo Rovers and Derry City will be on their travels.

Dates for the fixtures are up in the air as the Sligo and Derry match - originally set for Sunday - was called off due to Covid issues in the Derry camp.

That match needs to be rescheduled and it could have a knock-on impact for the rest of the competition.

The quarter-finals involving the top teams are set for November 13 and November 14.

Meanwhile, the date for the final has yet to be tied down with the Aviva Stadium out of action on Sunday November 29 for rugby reasons but the days either side of that are being looked at in addition to options at Tallaght Stadium.

Dundalk's progress or otherwise may impact on the final decision.

Athlone Town or Shelbourne v Bohemians or Dundalk

Finn Harps or Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers or Derry City

Online Editors