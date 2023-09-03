Top flight French side swoop for Shamrock Rovers’ 16-year-old Ike Orazi

French top flight club Stade Reims have again raided the League of Ireland to sign up young talent as they have recruited Shamrock Rovers prospect Ike Orazi.

The 16-year-old joined Rovers from their partner club Corduff FC and came to prominence earlier this year as he impressed for the Ireland U17s at the European Championship finals in Hungary. He was later promoted to the first team squad with the Hoops, Orazi an unused sub for a league game against Drogheda United in July.

Reims have been keeping tabs on Irish talent for some time, having signed Glory Nzingo from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2021, though Nzingo has since left the French club and joined Swansea City’s academy. And a club statement today confirmed that Orazi had left for France.

"We would like to wish Ike all the best with his move to France as he joins Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims,” Rovers said in a statement.

"Ike has made huge strides over the last few years and ticked off many milestones within the Shamrock Rovers Academy. Last season, he won the National League & Cup double at U15 level. This season, he has seamlessly made the jump straight to U19 football. We watched on with pride as he starred for Ireland U17’s this Summer in the European Championships.”

League of Ireland Premier Division review - September 1st 2023

Ike is another player who has benefitted from our Ashfield educational programme; in the past year, he has been in full-time training on our Transition Year programme with our full-time coaches. We wish him well on the next chapter of his journey and everybody will be watching his progress with pride.”

He is the second Rovers player to move to the continent this year as Justin Ferizaj joined Italian side Frosinone last month and he made his debut for their U19 side this weekend.