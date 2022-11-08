| 8.5°C Dublin

Top 10 young League of Ireland talents set for bright futures

Ryan O'Kane of Dundalk. Photo: Sportsfile
Jamie Mullins of Bohemians. Photo: Sportsfile

Ryan O'Kane of Dundalk. Photo: Sportsfile

Ryan O'Kane of Dundalk. Photo: Sportsfile

Jamie Mullins of Bohemians. Photo: Sportsfile

Jamie Mullins of Bohemians. Photo: Sportsfile

Ryan O'Kane of Dundalk. Photo: Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Last year it was a summer raid from abroad which saw some of the best young talents in the League of Ireland, such as Dawson Devoy, Darragh Burns, Alex Murphy and Trent Kone-Doherty, move away from home.

Now that winter is here along with the end of the domestic season, the shop window that is League of Ireland football will again come under the gaze of British and European clubs, after a campaign where a batch of young players, many of them still in their teens, took further steps in first-team football.

