Top 10 young League of Ireland talents set for bright futures

Last year it was a summer raid from abroad which saw some of the best young talents in the League of Ireland, such as Dawson Devoy, Darragh Burns, Alex Murphy and Trent Kone-Doherty, move away from home.

Now that winter is here along with the end of the domestic season, the shop window that is League of Ireland football will again come under the gaze of British and European clubs, after a campaign where a batch of young players, many of them still in their teens, took further steps in first-team football.

Here is our top 10 of the league’s best young talents.

​Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers, 17)

One of four ’keepers used by Sligo in a testing year, many Sligo fans feel the Mayo lad deserved a run before his debut on the last day of the season, where he did concede three goals but still pulled off some saves. Already established at youth international level with Ireland, Walsh would hope to break through with Rovers in 2023 and as he has already been linked with a move away, a decision to sign him up on a three-year contract last year already looks like a good piece of business by the club.

​Jamie Mullins (Bohemians, 18)

Still only 16 when he scored his first goal for the Gypsies last season, Mullins was blooded by Keith Long in 2021 but like everyone else at Dalymount Park, he found 2022 to be more of a struggle. Two starts in 16 league games was not ideal but the attacking midfielder could be a huge player for Bohs next year, if they can retain him; no easy task now that he’s over 18 and can move to the UK where clubs like Brighton have already had a look at the technically gifted player.

​Evan Weir (Drogheda United, 20)

His third season of first-team football was by far his best as the full back was one of the most under-rated players in the league, strong in defence with an eye for goal (four goals is impressive for a full-back), it would be a major surprise for Drogheda to retain the ex-UCD man in the face of so much interest from at home and abroad. Weir has the potential to at least win league titles at home and have more success abroad.

​Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers, 17)

At the start of the season, the teen tipped to deliver for the Hoops was Aidomo Emakhu but he faded as 2022 belonged to Ferizaj, who looked far more accomplished than his age would suggest. He only made his league debut in July but was more than able for European action as well (five games in UEFA competition), his passing ability is a joy to watch and his decision to snub Albania for Ireland could prove vital for the national team here down the line, though a red card in Europe last month was a lesson.

​Tommy Lonergan (UCD, 18)

With Liam Kerrigan and Colm Whelan, UCD have had a conveyor belt of attackers go on to win U-21 honours in the last two years and Lonergan, already capped at youth level, has the same potential. Formerly with St Patrick’s Athletic, his six goals in 19 league games in the second half of the season (he also scored four in the FAI Cup) helped UCD avoid automatic relegation and if they do stay up, they’ll owe a huge debt to him.

​Sam Curtis (St Pat’s Athletic, 16)

Watching Curtis man the defence for the Saints it’s hard to believe he’s still only 16, such is his composure on the ball and game intelligence. He made 19 first team appearances for the Saints and, like Ferijaz, also looked at ease on the European stage. He’s already been on trial with German clubs and while it’s hard to see him still being a Saint at 18, a move to the continent, along the lines of James Abankwah before him, could be on the cards.

Adam Murphy (St Pat’s Athletic, 17)

This term was a real ‘what if’ season for Murphy, who had broken into the first team (full debut in April against Dundalk) when he suffered a torn hamstring that all but ended his season, Murphy making his comeback in the last game of the campaign. With a good off-season under his belt, the U-17 cap can really forge ahead next term as he’s a key figure with the Irish youth teams and his club, a driving force in midfield with a good eye for a pass.

​Ryan O’Kane (Dundalk, 19)

Having broken through in 2021 (when he played in Europe as well as in the league), this season looked like being a frustrating one for the winger, who had to wait until August for his first start, but after that he was almost an ever-present. Aware of his potential, Dundalk have him under contract until 2024. As they lower their age profile and wage bill, local young lads like O’Kane can bring Dundalk to better places.

​Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne, 20)

Shels are his third LOI club and also the place where Molloy found a home and found his feet, he had to be content with some cameos early in the season but then burst into the team in July and stayed there, 16 successive league games with a role in their FAI Cup run, a hard-working defender still learning his trade, he will benefit from working with the likes of Damien Duff and Joey O’Brien.

​Emre Topcu (Drogheda United, 17)

His league season is over but there’s no rest for Topcu who is off to play for Turkey’s U-18 side, along with comrades from the likes of Galatasaray and Bayern Munich at the end of this month. From across the county border in Meath (Duleek), he came through the United academy this season to get into the first team, a debut at 17 and four appearances for Kevin Doherty’s side. Drogheda have suffered from losing players like James Clarke and David Odumosu of late but having Topcu on a long-term contract is a big deal.