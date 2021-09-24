Tonight’s League of Ireland previews

20 September 2021; Ali Coote of Bohemians during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Derry City at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Bohemians v Finn Harps

(Dalymount Park, 7.45)

Team news: Bohs are without Ali Coote (below), Promise Omochere and Stephen Mallon. Harps recall Jordan Mustoe from suspension but Mark McGinley is still banned, so Ger Doherty again deputises in goal.

Talking point: Seven goals conceded in the last three league games is a concern for Bohs with a defence that, clearly, needs to be tightened up, but Harps are facing their fourth game in 11 days and fatigue is inevitable.

Ref: Ray Matthews

Odds: Bohs 11/20, Harps 5/1, draw 3/1

Verdict: Home win

Derry City v Longford Tn

(Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 7.45)

Team news: Boost for Derry as they recall Danny Lafferty and Cameron McJannet but Joe Thomson is still suspended. Longford lose Aaron Robinson and Rob Manley to suspension.

Talking point: Big opportunity for Derry to edge closer to the top three; City are ruing dropped points in the last two games and they’ll need a more clinical edge to see off the bottom side.

Ref: John McLoughlin

Odds: Derry 11/20, L’ford 5/1, draw 3/1

Verdict: Home win

Dundalk v Sligo Rovers

(Oriel Park, 7.45)

Team news: Dundalk assess their panel with Covid still a factor in squad selection. Sligo hope to have Johnny Kenny and Lewis Banks back from injury but Greg Bolger is a doubt and Garry Buckley is suspended.

Talking point: Cup heroics aside, Dundalk’s league form is the worst in the division, one point from a possible 18, so this is a real test of Vinny Perth’s mettle to steer them out of the bottom two. If Sligo do indeed have Johnny Kenny back they could punish Dundalk even more.

Ref: Rob Harvey

Odds: D’dalk 6/5, Sligo 21/10, draw 2/1

Verdict: Away win

St Pat’s Ath v Shamrock Rvs

(Richmond Park, 7.45)

Team news: Lee Desmond and Robbie Benson could feature for the Saints who are still missing John Mountney. Rovers expect to have Ronan Finn available but Graham Burke, Joey O’Brien, Aaron Greene and Seán Hoare need fitness tests.

Talking point: Eight straight home wins has made Richmond Park a fortress for Pat’s, and goals are spread around the team, but they have struggled to match Rovers this term. Tense draw likely.

Ref: Rob Hennessy

Odds: Pat’s 21/10, Rovers 6/4, draw 19/10

Verdict: Draw

Waterford v Drogheda Utd

(Regional Sports Centre, 7.45)

Team news: Waterford’s Cian Kavanagh, Paul Martin and Max Hutchison are out; Eddie Nolan, Shane Griffin and Anthony Wordsworth are injury doubts. Chris Lyons could feature for Drogheda for first time since July.

Talking point: Drogheda should be fresh after a two-week break. They sense a push for Europe if they can mount a strong finish; a fit-again Lyons can add goals as Waterford’s squad is tested.

Ref: Neil Doyle

Odds: Waterford 19/10, Drogheda 6/4, draw 21/10

Verdict: Away win

— Aidan Fitzmaurice