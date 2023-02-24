Tonight’s League of Ireland Premier Division previews

BOHEMIANS v DUNDALK

(Dalymount Park, 7.45)

Team news: Bohs’ new signing Krystian Nowak could make his debut, but they have worries over James Akintunde and Jay Benn. A blow for Dundalk to lose John Mountney long-term and Darragh Leahy (illness) is out, but Robbie McCourt is back from a ban and new arrivals Johannes Yli-Kokko, Wasiri Williams and Rayhann Tulloch come into the squad.

Talking point: Bohs took just one point from four meetings with Dundalk last year, so improving on that is an obvious target. It may take time for a new-look Dundalk to bed in, so an opportunity for Bohs.

Ref: Rob Harvey.

Odds: Bohs 9/5, Dundalk 7/5, draw 11/5

Verdict: Home win

DERRY CITY v CORK CITY

(Ryan McBride Brandywell, 7.45)

Team news: Derry are missing Cameron Dummigan, Michael Duffy and Cameron McJannet (injury) and Sadou Diallo (suspension). Cork travel without Cian Murphy and Matt Healy is a doubt.

Talking point: Dropped points in Dublin last week shows that Derry won’t have an easy path this term, but they have the squad to cope with games like this one and a fit-again Patrick McEleney is a huge asset.

Ref: Damien MacGraith.

Odds: Derry 1/3, Cork 8/1, draw 15/4

Verdict: Home win

DROGHEDA UNITED v SHAMROCK ROVERS

(Weavers Park, 7.45)

Team news: United man Michael Leddy is ineligible as he’s on loan from the Hoops. Rovers lose Roberto Lopes to suspension, Ronan Finn is out, and there are doubts over the three Seans (Gannon, Hoare, Kavanagh).

Talking point: No arrogance from the Hoops, the squad aware they failed to win on their two visits here last term. A hard-fought win is likely.

Ref: Seán Grant.

Odds: Drogheda 11/2, Rovers 4/9, draw 16/5

Verdict: Away win

ST PATRICK’S A v SHELBOURNE

(Richmond Park, 7.45)

Team news: Pat’s are missing Adam Murphy and Harry Brockbank. Conor Kane and Jad Hakiki are out long-term for Shels.

Talking point: They shared 18 goals in four meetings last season, so this won’t be dull given the history between the two, an opening-night clean sheet was a boost for Shels, but Pat’s have too many attacking options.

Ref: Neil Doyle.

Odds: Pat’s 10/11, Shels 3/1, draw 9/4

Verdict: Home win

UCD v SLIGO ROVERS

(UCD Bowl, 7.45)

Team news: UCD are at full strength. Sligo’s Gary Boylan, Mark Byrne and Garry Buckley are out long-term, but Niall Morohan could return.

Talking point: UCD had a superb record against Rovers last term and Andy Myler’s side have already shown promise this season with a draw in Dundalk, bigger tests will come, but UCD can frustrate Sligo again here.

Ref: Ray Matthews.

Odds: UCD 10/3, Sligo 5/6, draw 12/5

Verdict: Draw