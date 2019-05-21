Sent off when the sides met in Inchicore last month, Kevin Toner found redemption with the winning goal against Derry City at Richmond Park.

Sent off when the sides met in Inchicore last month, Kevin Toner found redemption with the winning goal against Derry City at Richmond Park.

Toner on target to condemn Derry to defeat as St Pat's end winless run

The victory, a first in five games for Harry Kenny’s side, deservedly avenged that 3-1 defeat to leave Derry mired in their worst run of the season, with one win in eight games since that victory on their last visit to Dublin 8.

St Pat’s troubled Derry down the right from the start, with Simon Madden all too easily cutting inside Ciaran Coll to cross for Gary Shaw to flick a header just over Peter Cherrie’s crossbar.

A ball over the top then caught the sluggish Derry defence square, as they were relieved to see Mikey Drennan scuff his volley off target.

Madden raided down the right again on 13 minutes to cross with ease for Drennan to work Peter Cherrie for the first time with a downward header.

Derry threatened for the first time minutes later, with Conor McDermott setting up Argentinian Gerardo Bruna, whose drilled shot was deflected for a corner off Kelly.

But it was a corner at the other end that brought St Patrick’s the lead on 22 minutes, for what proved the only goal of the night.

Derry skipper Greg Sloggett was sent to the sideline to get treatment for a bloody nose, leaving them short in the air to defend Drennan’s delivery.

Central defender Toner arrived unmarked at the back post to score with a free header for his first goal of the season.

In a slow burner of a second half, Derry introduced club captain Barry McNamee from the bench early on in an effort to spark some impetus into their attack.

And though they enjoyed plenty of possession, the visitors struggled to create chances in the final third as the home side maintained a solid defensive shape.

McNamee finally conjured Derry’s first real opening of the game on 68 minutes when playing Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe through on goal.

The English winger clipped the ball over the advancing Brendan Clarke, only to see his effort hit the outside of the St Pat’s keeper’s left-hand post.

Ogedi-Uzokwe had another late chance when diving to meet Coll’s cross, only to head tamely wide.

St Patrick’s Athletic: B Clarke; Webster, C. Kelly, Toner; Madden, McCabe, Lennon, Markey (Walker, 73), Bermingham; Drennan (Doona, 86), Shaw (Forrester, 66).

Derry City: Cherrie; McDermott (McDonagh, 64), Toal, Cole (Kerr, 38), Coll; Sloggett, Bruna; Delap, Harkin, Ogedi-Uzokwe; Parkhouse (BMcNamee, 50)

Online Editors