Tommy Hewitt: Athlone Town’s progress fills me with great satisfaction

Last Christmas, Athlone manager Tommy Hewitt was busy plotting his 2022 campaign.

In their first two years in existence, the Midlands side had finished seventh twice and had never made it past the FAI Women’s Cup quarter-finals.

He could hardly have imagined the unprecedented success the club would achieve this term, a rise that caused shock across the Women’s National League.

Hewitt guided Athlone on an extraordinary campaign in which they finished second, two points off champions Shelbourne, while they were also runners-up in the FAI Cup.

Not bad for a side who spent the majority of last season near the bottom of the table, at times shipping six goals against Wexford Youths and Peamount.

The festive season, however, provided an opportunity for the Athlone native to sit down and reflect on a remarkable season, one he’s immensely proud of as he prepares for his fourth season in charge at Lissywollen.

“To see the progression the club and our players have made, it fills me with great satisfaction,” Hewitt told the Irish Independent.

“We went from four league wins last year to 18 in 2022. It’s been an incredible turnaround. You only get a true reflection of it when you hear about your achievements from other people. Sometimes when you are inside it, you are constantly looking forward. When you sit down and have time to reflect, I’d say it was a very, very good year. It was challenging to keep the pressure on the top two leading up to the Cup final, but we really enjoyed the season.”

Their league and cup exploits were reflected in this season’s WNL Team of the Year, as three Athlone players were amongst the 11. Star striker Emily Corbet picked up Player of the Year after hitting 23 goals in all competitions.

Hewitt was also named Manager of the Year but admits he would have gladly swapped the award to be sitting where Shels manager Noel King was on the night.

“Manager of the Year is a nice award to get, but I would have preferred to sit where Noel King was, with two trophies,” smiles Hewitt, who turned down several offers from WNL clubs before Athlone entered the league.

“That said, it was a nice achievement for myself and something I’ll look back on. To have three players on the Team of the Year was absolutely fantastic.

“For Emily to win Player of the Year, too, it’s a testament to all of them and the club. It just shows the strides we are making and, hopefully, we’ll continue to make them.”

As with any off-season, there are comings and goings, and Athlone are no different. It’s only inevitable that success brings more interest as rival clubs look to swoop in. Corbet is on the radar of several rivals, while star defender Jessica Hennesey signed for Shamrock Rovers earlier this month.

Hewitt says they have re-signed “90 per cent” of their squad for the new campaign, including Young Player of the Year nominee Muireann Devaney, Ireland U-19 international Scarlett Herron, and American duo Madie Gibson and Dana Scheriff.

“The important thing for me as manager of the club is to have players who want to be here,” added Hewitt, who also works as a postman. “Three years ago, Jessica was playing junior football in Mullingar. She has come a long way since and we are just happy to be part of that journey.

“We wish her the best and hope it works out for her. I just have to try my best to get the best players in for Athlone.

“One thing I always say to my team is that the most important thing is the player and their happiness. If they are not happy playing somewhere, they won’t achieve.”

The Athlone Town boss, who has also worked across the Midland Schoolgirls League and several Gaynor Cup squads, lauded the impact the national team has made and hopes the historic World Cup qualification can bring more fans through the turnstiles at Lissywollen in 2023.

“Everybody is on the crest of the wave at the moment,” he added.

“It’s an incredible achievement, but clubs need to build on that. At the Cup final, there was a record crowd of over 5,000. The feel-good factor is still there around the town, too. It’s fantastic. To this day, everywhere I go, people are constantly talking about the club. Hopefully, we can get big numbers through the gates when the season kicks off.”

Athlone were just two wins away from a league and cup double last term, so the target for 2023? It’s obvious really. Hewitt knows their status has changed now as they enter the new season being chased rather than the ones chasing.

“When we were that close, the next best thing is to win the league now,” said Hewitt.

“Nobody will hand it to us, though. We will have to work twice as hard as we did last year. There will be a big target on our back now. Before, everyone went into a game against us expecting to win. Now, teams think we are up there with the best.

“Shamrock Rovers will be up there, too, and they will all want to challenge us. It makes it an exciting 2023 for everybody. The finale of the last two seasons have been immense. Hopefully, we are there or thereabouts next season when it comes to it.”

Now Hewitt’s challenge is to make sure 2022 wasn’t a once-off as Athlone look to make title fights the norm rather than the exception.