Toal to rescue for Derry City

Eoin Toal rescued Derry City with a 94th-minute header to save a point against Finn Harps at the Brandywell.

Finn Harps took the lead after just eight minutes through Filip Mihaljevic.

Derry City then equalised on 21 minutes when Will Patching caught goalkeeper Mar McGinley out with a free-kick from 35 yards.

Harps stunned the Brandywell by taking the lead for a second time on 62 minutes. Bastien Hery easily turned past Patching in midfield and played a ball in behind for Eric McWoods to run onto. The striker bore down on goal before cleverly outwitting Toal to shoot past Maher at his near post.

Derry left it late but saved themselves when Patching’s cross was powerfully headed into the net by captain Toal to rescue his team.

DERRY CITY – Maher, Boyce, Toal, McJannet, McEleney, Malone (Lafferty 71’), Thomson (McLaughlin 62’), Kavanagh (Akintunde 62’), Patching, Smith, McGonigle.

FINN HARPS – McGinley, Tourish, Donelon (Alkan 75’), Slevin, Boyle, Connolly, Carillo, Hery, Rainey, McWoods (Rudden 77’), Mihaljevic.

REF – Adriano Reale.