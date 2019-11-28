Title winner Conor Kenna announces his retirement

Defender Conor Kenna has announced his decision to retire from League of Ireland football after a 16-year career which saw him win a league title with St Patrick's Athletic in 2013.

Defender Conor Kenna has announced his decision to retire from League of Ireland football after a 16-year career which saw him win a league title with St Patrick's Athletic in 2013.

Kenna (35) had his best spells with St Pat's and Shamrock Rovers (2010-15) and also lined out for UCD, Drogheda United, Bray Wanderers and, most recently, Longford Town, but he says it's now time to step away.

"It's time to officially hang the boots up," he said on twitter.

"It's been a privilege for the last 16 years to play alongside and against top players. I'll continue to respect the effort and dedication that is put into the league from every angle, keep up the good work.

"I'd like to thank my wife (going to all them weddings without me) and my family for putting up with me through the highs and lows it can't of been easy. Now to see what the future holds off the pitch!"

In transfer news, Sligo Rovers have brought in Darragh Noone from Shelbourne while Dundalk have announced the departure of Dean Jarvis.

Online Editors