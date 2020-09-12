Title beckons for Hoops as Aaron Greene brace at Cork helps extend lead at top to eight

12 September 2020; Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers heads his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Cork City and Shamrock Rovers at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers set themselves up nicely for next week’s Europa League clash with AC Milan as a pair of Aaron Greene goals saw them past Cork to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Hoops were far superior to their hosts at Turner’s Cross, with Greene’s 17th-minute opener giving them a cushion that allowed them to dominate the game, with a second just before half-time giving Cork too big a mountain to climb.

On another day, Rovers would have won by more but, given the upcoming European commitments, Stephen Bradley won’t have minded too much.

From the off, Rovers asserted themselves and they might have gone ahead in the third minute but Graham Burke was unable to control the ball when Ronan Finn picked him out in the area. Nevertheless, they had the better of possession and the goal, when it came, was not a surprise, with Greene unmarked as he headed home at the near post.

Greene went close to a second before setting up Danny Lafferty for a low shot which needed a good Mark McNulty save shortly after the half-hour mark.

City had their first shot on target just before the break but Dylan McGlade’s effort wasn’t troubling Alan Mannus. Rovers counter-attacked from that and capitalised on poor City defending as Lafferty crossed for Greene to grab his second goal.

The two-goal margin meant the second half was played at a lower tempo, with City unable to put pressure on Rovers even after switching from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-3.

Just before the end, the third goal did come, with Rovers sub Neil Farrugia getting his name on the scoresheet with Milan on the horizon.

Online Editors