Tim Clancy to St Pat’s confirmed with former assistant Kevin Doherty replacing him as Drogheda manager

Tim Clancy has joined the St Pat's management team after four years with Drogheda. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

ST PATRICK'S Athletic have moved swiftly to replace Stephen O'Donnell with confirmation of their capture of Drogheda United boss Tim Clancy on a two-year deal as part of their “management team for the 2022 season.”

And the Co Louth club were also quick off the mark to find a replacement as they promoted Kevin Doherty, Clancy's assistant last season, to the manager's role, on a three-year contract.

However O'Donnell's controversial exit and return to Dundalk is still to be completed as St Pat's remain in dispute with their FAI Cup-winning manager over the terms of his departure.

𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙔 𝙅𝙊𝙄𝙉𝙎 𝙎𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝘼𝙉𝘼𝙂𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈



St Patrick’s Athletic are pleased to announce the addition of Tim Clancy to the management team for the 2022 season



Tim has signed a two year contract with the club, effective today & will strengthen our team pic.twitter.com/OmnfZ53zwH — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) December 2, 2021

The Dublin 8 club quickly concluded talks with Clancy over his move to Richmond Park.

"St Patrick’s Athletic are pleased to announce the addition of Tim Clancy to the management team for the 2022 season," the club said on Thursday night. "Tim has signed a two-year contract with the club, effective today & will strengthen our team."

In what is being seen as an expression of their unhappiness over the imminent exit of O'Donnell back to Oriel Park, Pat's said in their statement "We would like to thank Drogheda United for their professionalism in this process and permitting us to speak with their manager with a view to him joining St Patrick’s Athletic".

Derek Pender, currently first team coach with Bohemians, has been touted as a candidate for the assistant manager's role with Pat's but he may decide to stay with the Gypsies.

Read More

Clancy (37) has just completed his fourth season in charge at Drogheda but the lure of full-time football at Pat's was too big to turn down and he takes over from O'Donnell. Clancy had hoped to bring No. 2 Doherty with him as assistant but the 41-year-old has has opted to stay at United Park. He will face an immediate challenge to keep hold of key players, with stars like Mark Doyle and James Brown almost certain to move on.

Doherty (41) has already had a stint as a manager, with Shelbourne. Conor Hoey, Drogheda Chairman, commented. “Kevin has done a magnificent job as Tim Clancy's assistant for the past four years and with Tim's departure, it is the natural evolution for Kevin to take on the top job.”

Meanwhile, Bohemians are hoping that star duo Georgie Kelly and Andy Lyons will re-sign for the club for next season if they do not secure moves abroad.

Striker Kelly (25) and full back Lyons (21) are out of contract with the Gypsies and while they have been offered new deals, they are both taking time to assess their options.

Donegal native Kelly has been linked with a number of clubs in England and Scotland while current U-21 cap Lyons has stated his desire to play abroad, after three years in the first team at Dalymount Park, though it's understood that no offers are currently on the table for Lyons.

Goalkeeper Jack Brady, released by First Division champions Shelbourne, has joined Treaty United.