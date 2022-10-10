Tim Clancy targeting third place with St Pat’s after late winner sinks Dundalk

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Tim Clancy believes his side deserved three crucial points at Dundalk, as Adam O’Reilly’s 93rd minute strike kept the Saint’s European charge alive.

After taking one point from their previous two league games, it was looking like for St Pat’s to make Europe, it would depend on Derry to win this year’s FAI Cup as the clock ticked down at Casey’s Field on Friday.

Dundalk’s unbeaten home run this year looked set to continue, after Ryan O’Kane’s second half strike cancelled out Chris Forrester’s stunning opener. However, the Saints embarked on one last counter attack, before O’Reilly converted Ben McCormack’s cross with ten seconds left to send the travelling support into raptures. St Pat’s are now one point behind third-placed Dundalk with four games to go.

“If it was the reverse result, we would have been sitting here hoping for Derry to win the cup,” said Clancy after the dramatic victory.

“Now it gives us a chance to win as many in the last four games to try to get third place outright. After the first 15 minutes, I thought we were the better team for the rest of the 75. We were due that result against Dundalk, on the balance of the four games we deserved it. It's certainly one we enjoyed, and the fans went home happy.”

The Saints boss praised the build up to the goal, with 16-year-old Sam Curtis keeping a cool head inside his own box to begin the counter, before O’Reilly netted his second goal of the season.

“The goal starts with 16-year-old Sam showing a lot more wisdom than you think at that age. Physically, he is ridiculous for a 16-year-old, how aggressive and brave he is. In the 93rd minute, instead of just cleaning it he has that composure. He has been phenomenal, and he has a bright future.

“It shows the energy Adam has too. In the 92nd minute it broke from a corner, and he went down the pitch and got his reward. He does a lot of work that goes unseen, but it certainly does not go unseen by us, breaking up attacks and fighting for scraps.”

Although the Lilywhites went home disappointed, after missing the chance to go seven points clear in the race for Europe, Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell praised Man of the Match Ryan O’Kane. The 19-year-old became the first Dundalk native to score for the club since Tiarnan Mulvenna in 2013.

“I remember the first day I came to Oriel to be unveiled, I looked out of the window there and Ryan was doing training in the middle of December,” said O’Donnell.

“He has a great attitude and work ethic and is getting his rewards. In the first half of the season, he was learning all of the time and playing with the U-19s. He didn’t go to the U-19s and a sulk, he ripped it up. That’s always the way to go about things. He is made of the right stuff with the mentality and enthusiasm to be a player.”