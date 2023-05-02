Tim Clancy rues loss of captain Joe Redmond and insists Saints’ form in front of goal ‘not good enough’

Tim Clancy admits that Joe Redmond’s injury is a “significant” loss to St Patrick’s Athletic as he’s unable to set a time frame on the captain’s recovery after surgery.

Former Birmingham City man Redmond was a key player for the Saints last term as they secured European qualification and also earned a place in the Ireland U21 squad.

He started the first nine games of this season but suffered a hamstring injury last month and while the Saints won their first game without Redmond, a 3-1 defeat of Bohemians, they have since lost three in a row without a goal scored.

Defender Tom Grivosti is making progress in his recovery to add steel to their defence when fit but Clancy concedes that Redmond leaves a gap.

“Joe Redmond had surgery on his hamstring and will be out for the immediate future anyway. We don’t know the time frame, the hamstring is tricky with recovery, but he had the procedure and will be in the brace for a couple of weeks and then slowly come back," Clancy said.

“It’s not as bad as Adam Murphy’s last season when he was out for five or six months, but still a significant one. Tom Grivosti and Harry Brockbank are back in training Wednesday and that will give us more cover and strength at the back.”

After that run of three games without a goal scored, Clancy accepts that confidence is an issue.

"It’s not good enough. When you go from top scorers to the league to now, not getting shots on target in the last two games, or one in the last three its just not good enough,” he said.

"Three games ago we were joint top scorers with Shamrock Rovers, it’s a frustrating thing, maybe a confidence thing,” he added.

“It’s getting into the right areas, it's committing to things, getting crosses in that has to make defenders defend and when we shoot, we’re shooting with conviction.

"We need to make runs in the box that you expect to be on the end of things rather than hope.

"It’s something that’s been really frustrating the last couple of games and it’s not like the lads can’t score goals, it’s maybe we’re not making that little run that will get you on the end of things but it’s something we’ll be working on."