Tim Clancy reveals St Pat's 'pushed into a corner' over release of on-loan goalkeeper Joseph Anang

West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang has cut short his loan deal at St Pat's to join Derby County

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Tim Clancy has spoken of his frustration at the manner in which goalkeeper Joseph Anang cut short his loan spell with the club to join Derby County.

Before today's 1-0 Premier Division victory over Sligo Rovers, the Saints announced the signing of goalkeeper Danny Rogers as a replacement for the departing Anang, who is contracted to West Ham.

Rogers went on to play a starring role in a crucial win for the Saints, however Clancy revealed afterwards that the club were "pushed into a corner" by Anang with Clancy insisting the player was "badly advised."

Clancy claimed that the 22-year-old Ghanaian had threatened to refuse to travel to Bulgaria for St Pats' recent Europa Conference League clash with CSKA Sofia if they didn't agree to his release.

St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Danny Rogers before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park, Inchicore, Dublin

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Danny Rogers before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park, Inchicore, Dublin

"Joe has been absolutely brilliant all season, and what a great kid he is," said Clancy on Sunday evening.

"He’s got a big future ahead of him but we’re really disappointed in the way the end of Joe’s loan came about.

"There was a recall in June which wasn’t used and subsequently we let Josh Keeley go to Tottenham.

"Joe sort of pushed us into a corner where we had to let him go. He wouldn’t travel to Bulgaria unless we agreed to let him go.

"I think he’s just been badly advised... it’s a massive move for him and we wish him all the best."

Anang - who signed a loan deal with the Saints from West Ham at the start of the season and went on to play 30 games, keeping 12 clean sheets - sealed his move to Derby County on Sunday evening, after attending the Rams' win over Barnsley on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rogers (28), joined Aberdeen in 2011 and spent ten seasons in Scotland, making 160 senior appearances before signing for League Two side Oldham Athletic last season, where he made 22 appearances.

The New York-born stopper, who earned ten Ireland U-21 caps, is set to battle with David Odumosu for the number one shirt at Richmond Park.

“I'm really happy to have signed for St Pat's,” said Rogers.

"I am looking forward to getting going. I've enjoyed meeting the staff and the lads and getting on the training pitch over the weekend.

"I was at the European game on Thursday and the atmosphere was absolutely brilliant, the lads played really well and were unlucky not to get through, there was a great connection between the fans and the players so I can't wait to experience that for myself.

“We've got a big couple of months ahead in the league with 12 games to go and I'll be doing my best to try to help the club achieve as much as we can between now and the end of the season."

Saints manager Tim Clancy added "We are delighted to welcome Danny to St Pat's.

"I've been aware of Danny for a number of years and he is a top goalkeeper, he has shown that by playing close to 200 senior games in Scotland and England.

"He'll bring great experience in that position and will also help the younger goalkeepers who are developing at the club. We are looking forward to working with him."