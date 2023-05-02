Tim Clancy resigns as St Patrick’s Athletic manager after club suffers third successive loss

Tim Clancy has resigned from his position as St Patrick’s Athletic manager by mutual consent, the club have announced.

Clancy leaves the Inchicore club after Monday night’s 1-0 home defeat to Sligo Rovers, the Saints’ third successive loss.

St Pat’s left the field at Richmond Park to some booing from a section of the home support after watching their side fail to score for the third successive game.

The loss left the Saints in seventh, on 17 points after 13 games with five wins this term.

Clancy left Drogheda United to take charge at St Pat’s in December 2021, leading the club to fourth place last season.

He also led the club to a memorable Europa Conference League penalty shoot-out victory over Mura last summer before they were defeated over two legs by CSKA Sofia.

But after suffering three consecutive defeats for the second time this season, Clancy has resigned - the first managerial change in the Premier Division so far in 2023.

“St Patrick's Athletic can confirm that Tim Clancy has resigned from his position as First Team Manager by mutual consent,” said the club in a statement.

“Club chairman Garrett Kelleher would like to thank Tim for his commitment to the club over the last 18 months.

“Tim would like to thank everyone at St Pat's for their support during his time as Manager and wishes the club the best of luck in the future.”

St Pat’s have yet to announce an interim boss and are next in action against Cork City at Turner’s Cross this Friday.

Tim Clancy factfile