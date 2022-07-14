Tim Clancy open to adding more new faces to St Pat's squad

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Tim Clancy plans to add more new faces to his squad before the transfer window shuts.

It’s been a busy month at Richmond Park, with Darragh Burns, James Abankwah, Jack Scott and Josh Keeley all departing the club. Clancy has brought in defender Harry Brockbank and midfielder Thijs Timmermans to strengthen his side and hopes to convince more to commit to the Saints.

“We’re looking to bring in a couple more,” said Clancy, speaking ahead of their league clash against Dundalk.

“Once they are the right ones, that is the main thing. It’s something we’ll be working on right up until the window closes.”

St Pat’s will also be boosted by the return of Paddy Barrett and Jamie Lennon from long-term injuries. Barrett has yet to feature this season, as the centre-back recovers from an operation. 24-year-old Lennon hasn’t played since February after suffering a broken foot. Both played in a behind-closed-doors friendly win against Glenavon last week, and Clancy hopes to have them available for Friday’s game.

“Paddy has been out a long time,” said Clancy.

“It’s great to have him back training now and getting fitter by the day. Jamie has been a huge loss as well. When you take him out of the team, there’s a big gap in the middle of the pitch, in the holding role. We’re hoping he’s over the worst of the injury now. We’ve been waiting a long time for them to get back."

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell returns to his former employers on Friday, with his side goin ten unbeaten before last week’s defeat to Drogheda. St Pat’s have yet to beat Dundalk so far this season, and Clancy expects another difficult clash.

“There was very little between us in the games,” Clancy added.

“In the home game, Nathan Shepperd made a few unbelievable saves, one in particular from Eoin Doyle to get them a point. Then up there we gave up a soft goal in the first-half when Daniel Kelly scored. We felt disappointed to not come away with at least a point. We know it’s going to be a very, very tough game.”

St Pat’s begin their European campaign next week against either Slovenia’s NS Mura or Moldovan side Sfîntul Gheorghe. Clancy is grateful to Bohemians and the FAI for postponing their league game, which was due next week, and added it’s important the league looks after clubs participating in Europe.

“I think that’s important for all of the Irish teams in Europe to try to progress and get the coefficient up. That’s a good thing from Bohemians and the FAI to get the game called off. That will give us an opportunity to prepare as best we can for the second leg."