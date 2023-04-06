Tim Clancy hoping homework on transfers pays off as Saints gear up to face Cork

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Tim Clancy admits he is sent “hundreds upon hundreds” of profiles of prospective players during the off-season and says personal relationships can prove crucial in making successful signings.

The Saints brought in six new faces for the 2023 season, including Jake Mulraney from Orlando City and Jay McGrath, who is on a season-long loan from Coventry City.

McGrath, who was called up to the Ireland U-21s last month, arrived at Richmond Park after his representatives sent Clancy a profile of the defender, but the Saints boss says it can prove difficult to pick through the abundance of options that arrive on his desk every winter.

“It wouldn't be exaggerating to say it’s hundreds upon hundreds (of profiles) we get sent through,” said Clancy, ahead of tomorrow’s home match against Cork City.

“Normally you're looking for specific areas. If you're looking for a striker but you're getting sent full-backs, you won’t be looking into it too much. But you do try to throw the eye over in case that position becomes available. Different agents and people reach out.

“One might look through some agent he knows, and say specifically what we’re looking for. You can narrow it down for whatever position and look more in depth.”

Last February, Clancy spoke to independent.ie and shared his insight into using Transfer Room, a virtual marketplace for football, where hundreds of clubs can search its database for a player in a specific position and make enquiries to source talent.

“The way it is now with technology, you can get a profile of a player, a video or statistics pretty easily. It’s just about keeping them, looking at them, trying to do some homework or getting insight from people who have coached or played with them. That’s how you filter through them.

“But that’s the job of agents as well, if their player is out of contract you have to try and create interest. I accept that. If you get success through an agent and you know their level, they are the ones you will go back to.

“Joe Redmond came in and trained with us, having not seen much of him. We saw his quality and signed him straight away. But they are few and far between. Every signing isn't going to be perfect or work out. But you want to do as much homework as you can to make sure that’s a small percentage.”

On the pitch, the Saints ended a run of three successive defeats with a draw at Shamrock Rovers on St Patrick’s Day, and followed that up with a comfortable 3-0 victory over UCD last Friday.

Clancy’s side welcome newly-promoted Cork City to Inchicore tomorrow evening, and says keeping the league’s joint-top scorer Ruairi Keating quiet will be key to their fortune, as St Pat’s look to lift themselves off eight place.

“Ruairi Keating is a big focal part for them, he has scored five this season already,” added Clancy.

“We’re going to have to be wary of Ruairi. He’s very good in the air and runs the channels well. It’s not just him, there will be multiple players in their team we’ll have to keep quiet.

“They have a lot of players who won the First Division title last year under Colin (Healy) and have added a few more as well. I thought they would be very good this season.

“Scoring four goals in Tallaght (4-4 against Shamrock Rovers) was a huge achievement and they were unlucky with the late goals they conceded. It’s going to be very tough. We’ll have to be at the top of our game if we want to get anything out of it.”

Clancy also praised McGrath, who has started the last four league games for the club and was on the bench for the Ireland U-21s win against Iceland last month.

“He has settled in really well,” said Clancy of the 19-year-old.

“He’s a very aggressive kid in the way he plays, no nonsense to a degree. He's mature and very vocal on the pitch for a young lad. When he signed he couldn’t wait to get over and get stuck in.

“He’s got a run of a few games now, and Jim (Crawford) called him up to the U-21s squad. He is after getting a taste of that and I’m sure he’ll want some more. We needed a left-sided defender and Jay fit the bill. He has come in and done really well.”

In team news, St Pat's will still be without injured trio Tom Grivosti, Harry Brockbank and Danny Rogers for Friday's league clash.