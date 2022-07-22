Tim Clancy hopes ‘performance gives the lads confidence to go over there and go through’ after Saints’ Mura draw

Tim Clancy has challenged his St Patrick's Athletic players to prove to their Slovenian opponents that they are not an easy touch and make them pay for their over-confidence by going to Slovenia next week and progressing to the next round of the Europa Conference League.

The Saints, back in Europe after a three-year absence, found themselves 1-0 down at home to SK Mura, a goal gifted to the visitors by a sloppy back pass from Harry Brockbank, but a second-half revival saw Pat's draw level with a wonder goal from Chris Forrester. Clancy believes that Mura, who were in the Conference League group stages last season and beat Tottenham, underestimated the Irish side and he's keen to make them pay for that.

"It's a positive result, I just hope now the performance gives the lads confidence to go over there and go through the tie," said Clancy.

"I am proud of the players, they are a good team, they have a lot of good players. We go behind with a soft goal from Brockie, that hands them the goal and gives them something to hold onto in the game, but we didn't veer away from how we thought we should play. Overall on the balance of play we should have got the win to bring over there

"I don't they will be as laid back or as poor as they were on Thursday night, it was two things, we were excellent and they possibly looked at us as an easy touch. With the fans, the atmosphere and the performance of the lads over 90 minutes I think they will have a different outlook for the second leg," he said, adding that the Saints' getting a bye into the second round, on account of UEFA's exclusion of Russian clubs, was a factor in the Slovenians' minds.

"The fact that we didn't play in the first qualifying round, we got a bye and they might have thought we didn't deserve to be in this round. They went off some of the league games, watched footage from that, they saw us not get the results or performances in some of the games they might have watched. It's how they approached it and I think they'll have a different approach for the second leg," he added.

Clancy also hailed midfielder Forrester, whose 60th minute goal brought Pat's level while an 83rd minute effort from the same player was close.

"We were pleased that we stuck to the way we were playing, Chrissy gets a good goal, an opportunist throw in from Barry Cotter to Eoin Doyle, he holds off the centre half really well and a great touch to Chris, a brilliant finish," added Clancy.

"You look at Chris' chance after that, he gets it around the corner, that's what Chris is capable of, he dances around four or five players and is very unlucky. If that goes into the net I'm sure the fans would see it as one of the best European goals the club has ever seen."