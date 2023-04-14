Tim Clancy hopes Euro 2028 bid leads to better stadiums for Irish clubs

St Patrick’s Athletic boss Tim Clancy hopes to see League of Ireland infrastructure benefit should Ireland’s joint bid to host Euro 2028 succeed, and has called on the Government to increase investment in domestic football.

Britain and Ireland announced their bid to host Euro 2028 on Wednesday, with the Aviva Stadium included in the 10-ground proposal.

Clancy expects that games being held at Lansdowne Road would have a positive impact in terms of funding for the domestic league, as well as grassroots football.

“If Ireland was one of the hosts and there were massive games coming to the country, I think it would have a knock-on effect,” said Clancy, ahead of tonight’s Dublin derby clash at Dalymount Park with league leaders Bohemians (7.45).

“Outside of a couple of grounds, facilities need to improve and I don’t think that’s just for the FAI to sort out, it’s also for the Government and for clubs.

“When you look at funding that goes into other sports in the country, it’s important that we get our fair share of support.

“You look at the best stadium in the country for soccer and it’s Tallaght. It’s council-owned and we need more of them.

“If we had another five or six around the country it would be unbelievable for the league.

“Clubs are doing their thing by advertising and selling out stadiums every week but we now need the facilities to go along with it.

“The attendances are unbelievable in the league, I don’t know if they have ever been so high and as many teams having stadiums selling out,” Clancy added, with the Premier Division’s total attendance up 27pc compared to this stage last season.

The Saints will arrive at Dalymount Park this evening having won their last three games and will be keen to avenge last month’s 2-0 defeat to the northsiders at Richmond Park.

“To to get three wins and 10 goals in the last three games has been brilliant, but it’s about trying to keep that run going,” said Clancy.

“Bohs have been excellent and Declan (Devine) is doing an unbelievable job. They have been the best team in the league so far.

“They have pace in wide areas, creativity in midfield in Ali Coote and James Clarke, and the experience of Keith Buckley and Jordan Flores. They are very dangerous going forward and have threats all over the park.

“Going to Bohs is difficult with the start they have had. It’s for us to bring the good form of our last four games and try to win the game.”