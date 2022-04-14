Tim Clancy: Goals will come for focused Eoin Doyle

Eoin Doyle, left, and Ronan Coughlan of St Patrick's Athletic react after a missed chance during their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Dundalk at Richmond Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

St Patrick’s Athletic boss Tim Clancy has backed model professional Eoin Doyle to overcome the disappointment of missed chances in last Friday’s draw with Dundalk.

Doyle failed to convert a pair of second-half headers that would have given the Saints victory with the big winter capture from Bolton Wanderers scoring just twice in the opening series of games.

Clancy says that is more about service than efficiency in the area and he says the 34-year-old has added a lot to the group in other ways.

“I think the two against Dundalk were probably the two chances all season that you’d say he should have scored, that we created good enough chances for him to score,” said Clancy ahead of tomorrow’s Dublin derby with Shamrock Rovers.

“He’s done a hell of a lot of other work, bringing other players into the game. Players down the attacking end of the pitch are benefiting from the work that Eoin is doing. We’ll try to create more chances, the one thing Eoin knows is how to score goals.

“The one thing he has added to the group is professionalism and probably a bit of a shock to the lads that have never probably played with a professional the way Eoin is. He’s always the first training, he’s doing prehab, he’s doing extra training, he works like an absolute beast in the gym. And that rubs off on some of the younger lads.”