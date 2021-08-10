Tierney not afraid of ‘quality’ PAOK as Bradley ready for Albanian heat

Ross Tierney: People look down on Irish football, but we have talent. Credit: Sportsfile

Bohemians star Ross Tierney says his young side are striving for respect on the big stage when they face Greek side PAOK in Thessaloniki tomorrow.

Bohs head for Greece today with a 2-1 lead from the first leg and while PAOK boss Razvan Lucescu was less than complimentary about the Irish side and has backed his team to progress to the play-off round of the Europa Conference League, Ballymun boy Tierney feels his side can cope with the threat of a PAOK outfit which had 10 senior internationals in their starting XI last week.

“Maybe some people outside of the country look down on Irish football but we’ve a lot of quality. There’s young and old lads in the league and at youth level but there’s a lot of youngsters in our squad,” he says.

“They are a top-quality side and obviously an experienced European side who expect to go through this tie. But we’re looking forward to it.

“We’ve one of the youngest squads in the league, if not the youngest, and Jamie Mullins is coming through. He’s coming through, still a young boy learning the game, as we all are. I’m learning my game as well.

"There’s still a lot of quality in the league and I think the Irish game is going the right direction.

“They may have more quality than we’re used to but we know we’ve a lot of quality in our squad and a lot more to come. It’s a step up in quality but we all just want to challenge ourselves against top-quality players and we know that will stand to us in times to come, the further we go in Europe,” Tierney added.

He has played in PAOK’s stadium before, along with current first-teamers Dawson Devoy and Andy Lyons, when the clubs met at U-19 level in the UEFA Youth League.

“It was youth level and now it’s senior level. Me, Dawson and Andy played PAOK before, we know that it’s a beautiful place but we can’t worry about the weather, we only worry about the game,” says the U-21 cap.

Meanwhile on the southside, Stephen Bradley insists that Shamrock Rovers will not be swayed by the heat or by the noise from local fans when they take on Albanian side Teuta in Durres on Thursday.

Rovers, leading 1-0 from the home leg, say they expect more of a challenge from Teuta, Albanian champions last season, in their Europa Conference League tie with heat also likely to be a factor, with temperatures of 34 degrees forecast for game day.

“It’s cooled right down to 32 degrees,” Bradley joked ahead of the squad’s departure to Tirana today.

“It was [in the] 40s and at kick-off you’re looking at late 20s and early 30s. It’s very similar to Slovan Bratislava, that will help us that we’ve played in it already. We’ve just got to go and play our game.”

Teuta played their last home game in Europe in their own stadium in Durres, but Thursday’s game is being played 80km away, in Elbasan.

“I know they are an hour away from where they normally play. I saw their last game and they had a crowd, so if they travel it will be pretty similar to Dundalk playing in Tallaght, I’m sure their fans can travel but hopefully they’ll do it, I’m sure it will add to the game.

“I think there is more to come from them. What they brought against us, they brought against Sheriff [Tiraspol] away from home. When they played Sheriff at home, they went toe to toe with them.

"I expect we’ll get that, a totally different game, if they do, we’ll be ready for it.”