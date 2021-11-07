Tierney makes Dalymount roar to boost Euro hopes for Bohemians

Bohemians/St Kevin’s Boys celebrate after their 1-0 victory in the League of Ireland U-15 final against Shamrock Rovers at Athlone Town Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland U-21 cap Ross Tierney gave Bohemians’ supporters a vision of what life will be like without him next year when, as expected, he leaves Dalymount Park to try for a cross-channel career as he engineered a win over Drogheda United which keeps their European mission very much on track.

What was shaping up to be a second successive home loss for Bohs, and with it another dent in their hopes of qualifying for Europe via the league, was transformed, thanks to Tierney, into a win that elevates Bohs into the top four.

Two second-half goals from Tierney, the second a stunning strike after a clever pass from his international teammate Dawson Devoy, saved the day and the points for Bohs, negating a first-half goal from former Gypsy Dinny Corcoran.

Tierney has signalled his intent to move on from Bohs at the end of the season, and as he’ll miss next week’s home game with Shamrock Rovers due to Ireland U-21 duties, this was almost certainly his last home game for Bohs, a pity for the club and the league to lose such an immense talent.

The outcome also had huge consequences for Drogheda: a win here would have secured their top-flight status. Defeat means they could be heading to Tallaght to face champions Shamrock Rovers on the final day of the season needing a result, depending on how Finn Harps and Waterford fare in the game they each have in hand on Drogheda.

A gutsy Drogheda heaped pressure on Bohs in the last ten minutes, and also the eight minutes of injury time, but a third defeat in four games makes for a nervous finale for United.

Corcoran was something of a cult hero in his time at Bohs though he’s been on the periphery at Drogheda this season, but he played a role in the key moment of the first half. Bohs, with regulars like James Talbot and Georgie Kelly either injured or rested, had lots of possession early but made little of it.

Promise Omochere was unable to trouble Odomusu when he was set up by Tyreke Wilson on 15 minutes, while Odomusu made his first save of the game on 24 minutes, keeping out a well-struck effort from Devoy.

And on 28 minutes the home side were behind, Bohs unable to clear Luke Heeney’s corner and former Gypsy Corcoran got a touch, with a glancing header, to claim his first goal since March.

After that Bohs repeatedly tested United keeper Odumosu but his goal remained intact – until the third minute of the second half, when he collected the ball form Ali Coote and fired a shot past Odumosu, his team-mate with the U-21s.

Drogheda were still in the game, Jordan Adeymo testing keeper Stephen McGuinness on the hour mark, a costly moment for United as Adeymo was unable to continue after their clash while on 70 minutes McGuinness was needed to save from sub Mark Doyle.

Devoy was at the heart of everything good that Bohs did and he was there again on 76 minutes, a neat pass to set up Tierney for his superb strike that beat Odumosu. Late chances from Keith Ward and Omochere should have yielded more goals for Bohs while Drogheda were unable to make the most of their late pressure, and they fall to a defeat which leaves them looking nervously over their shoulder at the playoff zone.

Bohs – McGuinness; Lyons (Feely 55), Cornwall, C Kelly, Wilson; Devoy (Buckley 87), Levingston; Coote (Ward 73), Tierney, Burt; Omochere.

Drogheda – Odumoso; O’Reilly, Redmond, Kane, Massey (Clarke 81); Brown, Philips, Hyland (Markey 81), Heeney (Murray 81); Adeymo (Doyle 63), Corcoran (Lyons 73).

Ref – D MacGraith.