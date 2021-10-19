Ticket row erupts as Bohemians confirm they will not provide allocation to Shamrock Rovers fans in Dalymount Park

Players of both sides tussle during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium on Monday

BOHEMIANS have confirmed that no tickets will be made available to Shamrock Rovers supporters for next month's Dublin derby at Dalymount Park after their fans were left out of Monday's derby meeting at Tallaght Stadium.

No Bohs fans were present for the 1-1 draw on Monday night, while Rovers also had no supporters in Dalymount for the previous meeting, an FAI Cup win for the Gypsies. The clubs entered a war of words after that Cup tie with Rovers boss Stephen Bradley claiming that Bohs stewards had spat at him and said “I think the whole set-up around that game was disgraceful".

Bohs responded by saying the claims from the Hoops camp were “baseless allegations, which appear to be nothing more than a see-through and opportunistic attempt to influence match-day operations for future games between the clubs”.

Relations between the two clubs remain tense with that effective ban on away fans, as Bohs stated that they would not provide tickets to Rovers for their fans for the November league clash in response to having no allocation for Monday's game which had a 3,800 capacity.

"Bohemian FC was disappointed not to receive any ticket allocation from Shamrock Rovers for last night’s Dublin Derby at Tallaght Stadium," Bohs said in a statement.

"Since restrictions eased to permit 50% capacity at outdoor sporting events, Bohemians have given every club we have hosted - Maynooth University Town, Finn Harps, Derry City and Dundalk - the allocation they have requested up to and including 50% of the Des Kelly Stand.

"Similarly, now that 100% capacity returns this week, Waterford, Friday’s opposition in the Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final, have been allocated the Des Kelly Stand in its entirety.

"Before permitted capacity went up to 50%, all clubs’ priorities were, of course, their own fans, in particular members and season ticket holders who remained loyal despite not knowing whether they would be able to attend a game this season.

"But Monday was the first Bohemians game - either home or away - that there were no away fans in attendance since the 50% permitted capacity was introduced, despite the Tallaght Stadium being able to hold more spectators than any of the other ground in the league.

"As a result of this decision, Bohemian FC can confirm that we do not intend to give Shamrock Rovers a ticket allocation when the sides meet at Dalymount Park in November."

Rovers, 13 points clear of second-placed St Patrick's Athletic and 23 points ahead of Bohs, can seal the 2021 title next week if they win their next two league games.