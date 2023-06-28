Three-time title winner Ciarán Kilduff appointed new manager of Athlone Town

Three-time Premier Division winner Ciarán Kilduff has become the new manager of Athlone Town, the club have confirmed.

Kilduff takes the reins at last year’s Women’s Premier Division runners-up and replaces Tommy Hewitt, who stepped down last week following a disappointing start to 2023.

Before retiring in 2020, Kilduff (34) won Premier Division crowns with Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk, as well as First Division medals with UCD and Shelbourne.

The former forward also scored the winning goal for Dundalk against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League group stage in September 2016, which also saw him named in UEFA’s Europa League Team of the Week that month.

Since hanging up his boots, the Kilcock native has been working in women’s football, with Athlone his first top-flight appointment.

“I’m delighted to be here and to get this opportunity to manage at the top level of Women’s football and I’m looking forward to getting started with the girls,” said Kilduff, who also holds a UEFA A licence.

“We have a game at the weekend with Linfield FC which will be an ideal opportunity to see them in competitive action before the break and we can then develop our plan of action for the second half of the season”.

Having finished two points off the league title last term, Athlone, who were established in 2020, currently sit in seventh place with five wins from their opening 12 games.

Kilduff’s first game in charge will be against Linfield this Saturday in the inaugural All Island Cup, while they return to league action on August 19 at home to Sligo Rovers.