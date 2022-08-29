Three standout Irish performers from the weekend's action

Andy Lyons - Shamrock Rovers

The Ireland U-21 international is enjoying a standout season with the Hoops, after signing from rivals Bohemians in January. His superb extra-time strike proved to be the winner as Rovers squeezed past a stern Drogheda outfit on Sunday to progress to the FAI Cup quarter finals.

Lyons also provided the winner three days previous, as his 89th minute header against Ferencváros kept the Hoops 100pc European record in Tallaght intact. Blackpool have had several bids rejected for Lyons, and while he still may move in January, his focus remains on securing a league and cup double with Rovers, as well as September's U-21 Euro play-off.

“He’s grown and grown, we felt he’d improve us, he has,” Hoops boss Stephen Bradley told this newspaper after the cup win, with Lyons on eight goals and six assists so far in this campaign.

Andrew Omobamidele - Norwich City

The Ireland defender continued his impressive run of form with a stunning display of blocking and last-ditch clearing in Norwich’s 1-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday. The 20-year-old has recently returned to first-team action after being sidelined with injury since December, and also produced an impressive performance in the Canaries victory over Millwall the previous week.

“It was one of those games that was just a defending game,” he said, with Norwich currently fourth in the Championship. “I’m loving it. These are the types of games especially for a centre-back that you need. You need to be tested, you need to be in an away stadium like this with the fans against you, making blocks.”

Noelle Murray - Shelbourne

Murray’s exquisite 30-yard chip in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Galway secured a vital three points for Noel King’s side, as the league leaders retained their two point lead over Wexford Youths with six games remaining. It was the striker’s eleventh strike of the league campaign, and she was also named in the Women’s National League team of the week.