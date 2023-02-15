‘Three days after I moved to Ukraine, Russia’s tanks invaded and I had to leave’ – Sligo star’s long road to LOI career

The pressure of pre-season and bedding into a new club in a new country is a test for any footballer.

For Sligo Rovers man Bogdan Vaštšuk, one of four senior internationals from Estonia who are signed up with League of Ireland clubs for the 2023 season, the calm of life in Ireland is a welcome change from his situation this time last year.

A talented midfielder, the Estonian-born player’s talent made him into a man in demand, and one willing to travel, as he had been at clubs in Russia, England, Latvia and Bulgaria by the time he joined Ukrainian club Vorskla Poltava.

A senior international and someone who was touted as one of the club’s key signings in January 2022, he was trusted with a three year contract but never got to play an official game, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ended his time there and caused him to flee, a six-day long escape before he could get back to the safety of his native Estonia.

“I signed a three-year contract, we went to Turkey for a training camp and I was happy to go there but when I was there people started to talk about possible trouble,” he told Independent.ie.

“From Turkey I went to Estonia for two days just to get my clothes and possessions and on February 21st last year I arrived in Ukraine, we were training as normal.

Sligo's Estonian international Bogdan Vastsuk, pictured here (left) in action against William Patching of Dundalk during the 2021 UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round second leg match at Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia. Photo by Joosep Martinson/Sportsfile

Sligo's Estonian international Bogdan Vastsuk, pictured here (left) in action against William Patching of Dundalk during the 2021 UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round second leg match at Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia. Photo by Joosep Martinson/Sportsfile

“Then on the 24th, at 6am, we heard the sirens, and we knew that Russia had invaded. When I was woken up by the sirens I turned on the TV news and I couldn't believe what I was seeing, we were near Kharkiv, it was only 100km away. My teammate from Estonia picked me up right away and we started to travel.”

Hence that six-day journey by car. “It was very stressful but we were glad to get home. I had a three-year contract and only played some friendly games, I hoped to have a good career there in a good Championship,” he says.

Moving to Ukraine was a sort of homecoming due to his roots and his name.

“I was happy to sign for a club there as my grandparents were from Ukraine. I still find it hard to believe what has happened, that we are in 2023 and there is a war going on, it's crazy what Russia has done in Ukraine,” Vaštšuk says.

He says he’s pleased to see that Vorslka not only survived as a club but thrived, and the club put in a call late last year, while he was in the middle of an unhappy spell with a Polish club, asking him to come back.

“They called me again a few months ago to try and buy me from Levadia but at the time my wife was pregnant, if I was on my own I would have gone but not with a wife who was pregnant,” he says.

His family will move over to Ireland next month as his debut season in the League of Ireland beckons but in a way, it’s familiar territory.

Compatriot and fellow national team player Frank Liivak was at Sligo last season and Vaštšuk (27) sought his advice before signing. Shamrock Rovers (Markus Poom) and St Patrick’s Athletic (Vladislav Kreida) also have Estonian internationals on the books.

Vaštšuk, who got an insight into the Irish mindset from meeting Irish players in his time with Reading in 2015-16 (Galway lad Joe Shaughnessy was a flatmate), says he also sounded out the national team boss before joining Sligo, to ensure that his international career would not suffer, as Euro 2024 qualifiers loom in March.

“He said me going to Ireland was not a problem, he saw it as a competitive league, with tough games every week, and he said it could be good for the national team to have players abroad, it was only a plus for him,” he says.

"We have big games in March, Austria is our first qualifier, it won't be easy as we have Belgium and Sweden in our group but we have a good squad and I hope we can achieve something in the campaign. We have never qualified but we have a good coach and a strong squad, we can achieve something in the group.

“Frank did well for Sligo last year so people in Estonia started to ask about Ireland. We are quality players and I think the four of us will show that quality now in Ireland. We are friends outside of football but when I play against Markus or Vladislav we will not be friends for the 90 minutes, we want to win for our clubs.”

He joins a league where the champions are aiming for four in a row but Vaštšuk says the competitive nature of the league here was attractive, as were the crowds in comparison to the Estonian league.

“I have been abroad a lot, the difference in Ireland is that there is a lot of competition, a lot of good clubs who try to win the league, in Estonia we have only three, maybe four clubs, who can win the championship. For the Tallinn derby, Levadia against Flora, you might get 3,000 fans but the rest of the games you get less than 1,000. So to play for Sligo in front of big attendances is good, you feel like a proper football player when people come to watch you,” he says.

“Frank and he only had positive things to say, how professional it is here, that I would have no problems. I have ambitions here, I want to win things, not just be in the middle of the table. We have a lot of new players so it will take time but I think we have a squad that can do well.”