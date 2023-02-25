BOHEMIANS boss Declan Devine says his table-topping club deserve credit for taking a fan-owned team to the summit of the Premier Division and insists the Gypsies will not “sell their soul” to foreign owners.

Bohs made it two wins from two at the start of the 2023 campaign with a 2-1 defeat at home to Dundalk on Friday night, played in front of a crowd of 4,432, an increased capacity due to to the opening of the new Mono Stand for away supporters for Dalymount Park’s biggest home attendance since a Champions League tie against Red Bull Salzburg back in 2009.

It’s the perfect start to life in the Dalymount dugout for Derry native Devine ahead of the test away to Shelbourne on Friday as he hailed the impact made by the supporters.

"The club is in a brilliant place with brilliant people working behind the scenes to re-establish it. We are only the top of the pyramid in terms of the work being done, the ones who take to the pitch on a Friday night," Devine said, having started the season last week with a 2-1 win away to Cork City.

"I listened back to the game last week, people were talking about Cork, it's great how they've done so well being fan-owned. This club is still fan-owned, still run by fans, people who give their hard-earned money and time.

"People were patting Cork on the back last week – what about Bohs who are also fan-owned? Other clubs might be selling themselves to England and all the rest, this club won't sell its soul as it belongs to the people and the people will continue to run Bohemians.

“You want that connection between supporters, players, members. I said when I came in we have to show we are willing to do everything in our power, we had Turlough O'Connor in, people from the past talking about the fans and what they want. What the fans want is effort and commitment, they want to see a nice brand of football and we are working on that. But if we can add that work ethic to get over the line, win games at home, then we send our fans home happy and that's what the players demonstrated on Friday.”

Devine said a decision to move the pre-match warm-up closer to the section where the Bohs hardcore fans gather was deliberate.

“That's what we have to do, keep that relationship, get that togetherness, our fans got us across the line on Friday night as much as the players did and if we continue to do that, we'll make it a difficult place,” he added.

“I thought it was quiet in parts and we can't have that, even in the difficult moments in the game we've got to get our supporters right behind the team and making sure that when other teams are in the ascendancy that they give us that extra bit of energy to go again. So I am delighted but the fans and players' relationship is key.”

Jonathan Afolabi enjoyed a new beginning at Bohs as last term an injury sustained on his first start, soon after he joined from Celtic, ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. He didn't score but made a big impact, with an assist for the second goal while his movement in the wall as Jordan Flores scored a free kick for the first goal was also key.

"You look at Afolabi, I wouldn't want to play against him, or [Declan] McDaid or [Dylan] Connolly or [James] Akintunde or [Ali] Coote, James Clarke didn't play on Friday so we have good attacking options. We signed Krystian [Nowak], he comes in with a lot of experience but our two centre backs were outstanding, we have great competition for places. Flores and McDonnell, a very talented midfield, we know they can all play but the reality is they do the work without the ball too.”