'They've changed my life' - Jack Byrne pays emotional tribute to Shamrock Rovers as Cyprus deal looms

Jack Byrne has paid an emotional tribute to Shamrock Rovers as he prepares to finalise a move to Mick McCarthy's Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus.

The Ireland international midfielder is set to leave the Hoops after two seasons in which he won the League of Ireland Premier Division and FAI Cup, but the 24-year-old Dubliner has wrote an emotional farewell on Instagram, giving huge credit to the Tallaght club and his family for helping to resurrect his career after coming home from the UK at the end of 2018.

New Apoel Nicosia boss McCarthy wasted little time in tempting the playmaker to Cyprus, where he is due to start a new chapter in his career once the Cypriot season resumes later this month from its winter break.

Byrne posted a statement on Instagram, saying: "When I left Scotland in December 2018 I was in a very low place. I was so unhappy and it's the lowest I've ever felt in my time in football.

"After a few days home in Dublin, Stephen Bradley, Stephen McPhail and Glen Cronin asked myself, my mother and brother to meet them at the SRFC Training Ground in Roadstone.

"They told me if I got my head down they'd do everything they could to help me get back to myself and most importantly love the game again. They told my mother they'd take care of me and help me grow up on and off the pitch.

"The reality is over the past two years Stephen Bradley and his staff done far far more than what they promised.

"In truth they've changed my life. They made me fitter, stronger and a much better footballer. They believed in me and helped me feel that I could not just be good but that I could compete with any player at any level.

"They made me relevant to the Irish international squad and helped me fulfil my dream of pulling on the green jersey, a dream that was dead before I met them...

"Today, with the heaviest of hearts, I would like to announce that I've decided to leave Shamrock Rovers and the people I've come to love and I do so with a huge lump in my throat.

"I'd like to thank Stephen Bradley, Stephen McPhail, Glen Cronin, Darren Dillon, Jose Ferrer, Tony Mac, the backroom team, my team mates - who are more like my brothers - the Rovers board , the best fans in Ireland and everyone at Shamrock Rovers for all they've done for me over the past two years.

"I'd like to thank my mother and family for guiding me so well and I will continue to work so hard to justify everyone's faith in me. I will make an announcement on my future in the coming days."

While at Rovers, Byrne has won four senior Ireland caps under both McCarthy and new manager Stephen Kenny.

A product of the St Kevin's Boys nursery, Byrne signed schoolboys forms with Manchester City in 2012 before signing professional terms with the club in 2015.

Loan spells at Dutch side Cambuur (2015-16) and Blackburn Rovers (2016-17) followed as Byrne built up first team experience in his fledgling career.

Byrne eventually left City in 2017, signed a deal with Wigan Athletic in 2017. He went on loan to Oldham that year before making that move permanent in 2018.

The move to Boundary Park, however, didn't work out and, following another ill-fated move to Scottish club Kilmarnock, he returned home in December 2018 before signing for Rovers before the start of the 2019 League of Ireland season.

