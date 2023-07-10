‘They’re from where?’ – a guide to the European opponents of the League of Ireland clubs

For players, it can be the pinnacle of their careers. For clubs, the financial rewards are often invaluable. For supporters, it’s an opportunity to follow their side to far-flung places across the continent.

European football is here for Shamrock Rovers, Derry City, Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic, and here is all you need to know about their first-round opponents.

Shamrock Rovers v Breidablik (Iceland)

Champions League First qualifying round: First leg at home tomorrow (7.45); Second leg away, Tuesday, July 18 (8.15)

Breidablik is located in Kopavogur, Iceland’s second-largest city located on the west coast of the country. The club, founded in 1957, won the league title for the second time in their history last season, with their first coming in 2010. They are currently third in the Icelandic top-flight, with seven wins from their opening 13 games, but sit 13 points off leaders Víkingur Reykjavik.

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is a former player, as is Burnley’s Johann Gudmundsson, just two of several Iceland internationals Breidablik’s youth academy has produced.

The club achieved their first European win in 2011, defeating Norway’s Rosenborg in Champions League qualifying, while they were defeated 5-3 on aggregate by Aberdeen in Europa Conference League qualifying in 2021.

The vast majority of their current squad are home-based. Striker Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson is the top scorer this season with 10 goals, while Iceland right-back Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson has had eight assists.

Breidablik earned a date with Stephen Bradley’s side after progressing through the preliminary round, after a 7-1 win over Tre Penne (San Marino) before they hammered Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro) 5-0 last week. They sit 215th in the UEFA club rankings, compared to the Hoops in 152nd place.

Derry City v Havnar Boltfelag (Faroe Islands)

Europa Conference League first qualifying round: First leg away on Thursday, July 13 (7.0); Second leg at home on Thursday, July 20 (7.45)

Founded in 1904, Havnar Boltfelag is one of the oldest clubs in the Faroe Islands. Based in the country’s capital of Torshavn, the club won their first league title in 1955 and have been crowned champions a further 23 times since, more than any other club.

That said, they have only won three titles in the last decade, with rivals KI (defeated by Dundalk in Europa League qualifying in 2020) winning back-to-back crowns of late.

Havnar Boltfelag currently sit third in the Faroe Islands Premier League with 11 wins from 16 games and are 13 points off leaders KI. After becoming permanent manager last April, Jakup Joensen has won eight of his 12 games in charge.

The majority of their squad hail from the Faroe Islands, although Danish forward Mikkel Dahl is their top scorer this season with 10 goals, three more than 24-year-old striker Adrian Justinussen has netted this season.

The club played their first European tie in the 1993/’94 Cup Winners’ Cup, while they achieved memorable Champions League qualifying wins over Red Bull Salzburg in 2010 and Lincoln Red Imps in 2014. Havnar Bóltfelag sit 259th in the UEFA coefficient rankings, 83 places above Derry, with Thursday’s clash the club’s first meeting against League of Ireland opposition.

Dundalk v Bruno’s Magpies (Gibraltar)

Europa Conference League first qualifying round: First leg away on Thursday, July 13 (5.0); Second leg at home on Thursday, July 20 (7.45)

Bruno’s Magpies were set up in 2013 by friends who drank at Bruno’s Bar and Restaurant, located a stone’s throw away from Gibraltar’s national stadium.

After several seasons in the second division, Magpies won promotion to the Gibraltarian top-flight in May 2019, shortly before former Watford vice-chairman Haig Oundjian became joint-chairman of the club.

Bruno’s Magpies achieved a fourth-place finish last term, taking 35 points from 20 games. The team, mostly made up of Spanish and Gibraltarian nationals, is currently managed by Spaniard Alfonso Cortijo, who made over 100 appearances each for Cadiz and Sevilla as a player. They also defeated kingpins Lincoln Red Imps on penalties last April to win their first Rock Cup, Gibraltar’s Premier Cup competition.

The club made their European bow last summer with a 2-1 home win over Crusaders in Conference League qualifying, but the Northern Irish side progressed 4-3 on aggregate after a win in Belfast.

Magpies sit in 415th place in UEFA’s coefficient rankings, 251 places below the Lilywhites, with Thursday’s clash the first time a League of Ireland club has faced Gibraltarian opponents in Europe.

St Patrick’s Athletic v F91 Diddeleng (Luxembourg)

Europa Conference League first qualifying round: First leg away on Wednesday July 12 (6.30); Second leg at home on Thursday July 20 (7.45)

Founded in 1991 after three local teams merged, F91 Diddeleng stand in the way of Jon Daly’s side on Wednesday. The club, located in the south of the country, have been crowned champions 13 times in the last 20 seasons, winning eight Luxembourg Cups in their history.

Having begun last season as champions, they finished third last term, 10 points off the title, with Samie Hadji and Dejvid Sinani both hitting 18 goals in 30 games. F91 have competed in European qualifying competitions in 22 of their last 23 seasons and became the first Luxembourg side to reach a group stage when they made it to the 2018/’19 Europa League round-robin.

They went one better the following season by becoming the first side from the country to win a group stage fixture when they achieved a famous 4-3 victory away from home against Apoel Nicosia.

The club have played 81 European games in their history, winning 18 of them. Their first clash with Irish opposition came against UCD in 2015 in Europa League qualifying. The Students achieved a 1-0 win at the Belfield Bowl courtesy of Ryan Swan’s strike before the Luxembourg outfit progressed on away goals after a 2-1 home win.

In July 2021, Ross Tierney’s goal helped Bohemians defeat F91 on their home patch in Conference League qualifying before Georgie Kelly hit a brace in an Aviva Stadium victory the following week. F91 sit in 145th place in UEFA’s coefficient rankings, 192 places above the Saints.

What if they progress?

Shamrock Rovers will come up against back-to-back Danish champions FC Copenhagen should they move past the first round, while defeat against Breidablik will set up a meeting with either KÍ Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) or Ferencváros (Hungary) in the Conference League second qualifying round. For the other Irish teams, Dundalk would take on either Iceland’s KA or Connah’s Quay Nomads from Wales, Derry City will face Finnish opposition (Kuopion Palloseura) and St Patrick’s Athletic will be playing either Glentoran or Malta’s Gzira United, with those ties pencilled in for July 27 and August 3.