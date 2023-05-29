‘They will get lifetime bans’ – Cork City owner Dermot Usher announces sanctions after vile Stephen Bradley chants

Cork City have confirmed that they plan to issue lifetime bans to supporters who verbally abused Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley over his son's illness last weekend.

And City owner Dermot Usher, who says the club's fans are “embarrassed” by the incident, has praised a fundraising drive, set up by Cork supporters and with the backing of the Bradley family, which aims to raise money for cancer charities.

Cork City podcast the Three Amigos today launched a an iDonate page, called Making Amends, to raise funds for two cancer charities.

Bradley said he was "disgusted” to hear comments made about his son Josh by a small group at the end of his team's 1-0 loss away to Cork on Friday. Those fans were in the Corner Flag pub beside City's Turner's Cross home ground and the pub owners also moved to provide CCTV to identify the culprits.

Bradley has repeatedly spoken about Josh's battle against leukemia and a number of fundraising efforts had already taken place within the football community but the chants about Josh on Friday were shocking, though City today said they will take immediate action.

"We are going to do it, once we get an opportunity in the next day or two we will do so to the two people involved and there may be a third person as well.

Stephen Bradley post match interview

“The content of the chanting crossed the line completely and was unacceptable, enough is enough," Usher told the Claire Byrne show on RTÉ Radio today when asked about lifetime bans.

"They will get lifetime bans, they will be banned from Turner's Cross. And we'd hope that all clubs would support what we do. We have been quick to identify the people involved and lay down what the sanction will be.

"There weren't too many people around when Stephen heard it but he reacted to what was being said, rightly so, we became aware of it straight away, as soon as we heard the club reacted very strongly and Stephen has our full support.

"I met Stephen yesterday (Sunday), we had a quick conversation and I apologised on behalf of the club, you can only imagine how raw it is, to have that shouted at you, it completely crosses the line.

“It's not acceptable and it won't be tolerated at Cork City FC, we are a family club, we want to encourage people to come and enjoy the games, we draw the line at this event as we want to set down a marker to say we will not tolerate this.

"Chanting is a normal part of the game but this was beyond the beyond, we had 4,200 people at the game, this was two people who decided to chant this half an hour after a game. I hope some good will come of this and there will be a sea change regarding what's acceptable at League of Ireland matches."

"We have a very good relationship with the Corner Flag, they have very good CCTV, we also had a GoPro camera at the back of the goal which was still recording, that picked up the sound and the chants so we have that.

“To be fair to the people in the pub, the pub owner rang me first thing on Friday night when he heard, we have spoken since and the Gardaí have taken away the CCTV footage.

"We also have a number of witness statements, it can be hard sometimes to get people to come forward but in this case there are three witness statements."