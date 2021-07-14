Slovan Bratislava manager Vladimir Weiss paid tribute to both Shamrock Rovers and Michael Flatley after a lucky escape in Tallaght.

Weiss was enduring a tricky evening on Tuesday as Rovers came from two goals behind in the tie to level things. But his son - also named Vladimir - bounced back from an injury sustained at Euro 2020 to score a controversial goal which put the favourites through on aggregate after a ropey showing.

Former Slovakia and Georgia manager Weiss has been a frequent opponent of Ireland at international level without enjoying much luck but he was clearly relieved this encounter went the other way.

He brushed off questions about the apparent foul on Rovers defender Roberto Lopes before the decisive Weiss goal; Stephen Bradley and his squad feel they were 'done' by the Croatian officials.

"We were the better team at home," said Weiss, "Shamrock Rovers were the better team at home in this stadium (Tallaght). They played fantastic, aggressive, with confidence, good character and a lot of patience.

"We played well for 20 minutes in the second half. We scored a wonderful goal from Vlad to win [on aggregate]. We are going to the next round, which is more important."

Weiss then went on to shower the hosts and Ireland in general with praise.

"I know Ireland well, I know your national team, your character, your patience, your quality, your fight, your running," he said.

"I wish you all the best because I love Ireland. You remember my last interview about Michael Flatley? He's amazing. He's my favourite artist in the world. I love your country.

"I wish the guys from Rovers all the best (in the Europa Conference League). On this showing, they have a chance in the next round."

The Hoops have received a bye to the third round of the new competition and will find out their possible opponents next Monday.