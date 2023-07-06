‘They made an approach to the club and I had a conversation’ – Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins stays at City
Ruaidhri Higgins admits that Barnsley expressed an interest in hiring him as manager before they opted to fill the post, but he insists he did not seek a move away from Derry City and promises he will never apply for a job as long as he is manager of the side.
Earlier today Barnsley – who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship in May – confirmed they had hired Neil Collins as their new boss, bringing him in from the USA on a two-year deal, though Higgins was linked with the post earlier this week while the position was still vacant.
A departure would have really unsettled Derry as they face into an intense period of games in the league, where they try to get an advantage in the title race, a European test against Faroe Islands opposition and an FAI Cup tie at home to Athlone but Higgins today confirmed he not not look for a move as he has unfinished business in Derry.
"It’s pretty simple, I have never applied for, and will never apply for, a job, while I am manager of Derry City,” Higgins told local radio station Drive 105 today.
"I can’t control if clubs make an approach for me, that’s completely out of my control but I can assure people I never applied for it and will never apply. There is a lot of faith put in me here, I signed a long-term deal and I have two and a half years left and we are only half-way through the job so I can put that nonsense to bed.
"They made an approach to the club and I had a conversation. We are in a really important stage in the season here, a big game against Sligo and a really exciting European tie and that is my full focus.”