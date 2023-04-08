‘They love when the pressure is on. That’s why they are Irish internationals’ – Bradley praise for Hoops duo Burke and Byrne

Stephen Bradley paid tribute to the bravery of Graham Burke and Jack Byrne after they helped inspire Shamrock Rovers to derby joy at Dalymount Park.

The Ireland internationals were key performers in their side’s 2-0 success at the home of the Gypsies, the playmaking pair eventually taking control of the creative battle in midfield after a sticky start.

Both players revelled in the occasion, revelling in the jeers of home fans on a big night for the Hoops at the home of their arch rivals.

Bradley wasn’t surprised to see them respond to the challenge on enemy territory.

"They love that environment, they love when the pressure is on, they love when their backs are against the wall,” he said.

"That's why they are Irish internationals, that's why they are top players. They thrive in situations like that.

"It's very easy as a player to fold and hide, they go the other way and stick their chest out. I spoke yesterday about being brave, they showed incredible bravery in wanting the ball in any situation and tonight they were brilliant.”

Bradley praised his players after a tricky week with a bug ruling out three members of his squad and troubling a couple of those who did.

The derby win combined with a shock defeat for Derry City at home to Drogheda has put the Hoops within seven points of top spot and just four behind the Candystripes.

Their boss asserted that he wasn’t worried after they started their campaign with no wins in six games. Back to back successes on the road at Dundalk and Dalymount have altered the picture.

“We've been in this position before,” said Bradley, whose side are seeking a fourth title on the trot.

"It's not won in April or May or June. We understand what we do here and trust what we do, I have tremendous belief in this dressing room, a good group of people and characters and they are hungry to win which is the key. I've seen that from day one in pre-season.

"I've been saying the last few weeks the performance levels are there and I haven't been saying that to deflect. I felt we were there, you feel it when you watch it back and see the stats. I think we've shown we are in a really good place.

"We did really well (last night). We knew they’d try and get the crowd involved but after 15 minutes we took control of the game and from that point on I felt we looked really strong.”