'They have been a breath of fresh air' - Kelly wants Europa win for new Dundalk bosses

Dundalk winger Daniel Kelly says that players would like to deliver Europa League group stage qualification for their Italian coaching team because of the 'disrespect' that accompanied their appointment.

There was shock when Filippo Giovagnoli and his assistant Giuseppe Rossi were hired at short notice by Dundalk's American owners last month in the aftermath of Vinny Perth's exit.

But the dressing room have warmed to the newcomers, believing they have brought a new energy to the group and they now stand 90 minutes away from a €4m Euro jackpot with Faroese side Ki Klaksvik the unlikely opponents in the final round playoff at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

"They have been a breath of fresh air," said Kelly, who grew up around the corner from the stadium in Ringsend.

LISTEN: LOI Weekly podcast

"Everybody wants to work hard for them. When they came in, they got a lot of disrespect off a lot of people. He (Giovagnoli) said that himself. So we stuck by him and he stuck by us so we want to do it for them really as well."

Kelly revelled in the scenes of celebration that followed last Thursday's penalty shootout win over Moldovan top dogs Sheriff Tiraspol, detailing the dressing room scenes in an interview with the LOI Weekly podcast.

He was an impact sub in that game, a role that the speedster has become accustomed to because of his attributes and he is hopeful that the nature of the match venue might lead to a bigger involvement.

Expand Close Daniel Kelly. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Daniel Kelly. Photo: Sportsfile

What he likes is that it was a clean slate under new management following a turbulent period for the club amid talk of owner interference and disquiet that affected the dressing room when Perth was in charge.

"There was a lot of stuff that went on behind the scenes, there was a lot of madness," says Kelly, who was playing amateur football in the Leinster Senior League when Dundalk reached the group stages under Stephen Kenny in 2016.

Read More

"We just had to deal with it. When the two lads came in, there was a real energy about them, the training has been really good. Everybody was more positive and really at it in training because we needed to impress. It was a free run for everyone.

"Since Filippo has come in, he knows what I can do. Sometimes, the type of player I am, it goes against me, a lot of managers see me coming off the bench when (the opponents) legs are caving in. The Aviva might suit me a little better, even last year when I came on in the (FAI Cup) final, I thought I did ok, the big pitch suits me."

The 24-year-old admits that opportunity knocks but Dundalk need to be mindful of listening to predictions that they should advance. "A lot of luck has gone our way in terms of the draw but it's not going to be easy," he said.

"This gang won 6-1 (v Dinamo Tbilisi) in the last round so we're not going to be taking our foot off the gas, we need to just be ready and hope for the best."

Online Editors