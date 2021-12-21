'They are cherry ripe to kick on in their careers' - O'Donnell pleased after securing third Dundalk signing

Dundalk boss Stephen O'Donnell believes that new signing John Martin can use his move to Oriel Park to really kick on in his League of Ireland career.

And Sligo Rovers have also been busy in the transfer market with the recruitment of left back Paddy Kirk from Longford Town, on top of a new deal for highly-rated defender John Mahon.

Kilkenny native Martin (22) has ended his spell with Waterford and will move to Dundalk, the third new signing for that club as Dundalk had already secured the services of Robbie Benson and Paul Doyle.

"John is a great age profile and is ready to kick on with his career,” said Dundalk manager O’Donnell, who has also re-signed veteran keeper Peter Cherrie today.

“He gives us great flexibility in the attacking positions and his goal return last year was brilliant. We’re delighted to have him on board and we can’t wait to work with him and develop him.

“Balance wise, we’re trying to find a nice blend. We have a core of really experienced lads that we have re-signed and then we are trying to blood through some of the younger ones to carry that on and bring energy and real-life into the squad. That’s what young players do. I think John and Paul Doyle are cherry ripe now to kick on in their careers.”

Sligo manager Liam Buckley admits that he has admired Dubliner Kirk for some time and he has moved quickly, in the wake of Longford's relegation, to add Kirk to his squad for 2022.

"When I look through all of our defenders, they’re physically strong, they can play, obviously most importantly they’re top class defenders and they’re good on the ball. Paddy fits very much into that mould. We’re really looking forward to working with Paddy next season," says Buckley.

Kirk says he's happy to move to a full-time setup. “It’s a great move for me. The opportunity to come to a club like Sligo Rovers was one I had to take really. I’m really looking forward to it. I spoke to people about the town and they said it’s brilliant. It’s exciting and while it will be different, it’ll be part of the challenge and something I’m looking forward to," Kirk said.

“The opportunity to be full-time in Sligo was particularly appealing. It’s not just that at Sligo Rovers, it’s the fact the club has been in the top four for a couple of seasons now. There’s a hunger to improve and the manager has told me he wants to be right up there again."

Meanwhile, highly-rated Dubliner Jordan Doherty will return home next season and line out for Bohemians after Keith Long completed a deal for the midfielder.

Home Farm product Doherty (21) has been away from Ireland for six years, first in his stint at Sheffield United and he recently completed his third season with US outfit Tampa Bay Rowdies, but he was eager to come back to Dublin, and Bohs boss Keith Long has persuaded him to sign up for the Gypsies.

Former Ireland international Kevin Foley, who is assistant manager with Tampa Bay, had spoken very highly of the Balbriggan native in his time there, though Doherty lost his place in the side for a spell last season where Rowdies won their league, the Atlantic Division of the USL, the second tier in the US.

With a number of confirmed exits from last season's squad such as Ross Tierney, Keith Ward, Rob Cornwall, Anto Breslin, Stephen McGuinness, Keith Buckley and Georgie Kelly, Long was eager to add to his squad with forward Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Dundalk) and defender Max Murphy (Shamrock Rovers) the only new signings, but Doherty's arrival will add some weight to the Bohs midfield.

Andy Lyons and Promise Omochere are out of contract with Bohs but the Gypsies have offered the pair new deals.